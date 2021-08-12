2021 Summer League Standouts, Day 7

A look at top performers from Las Vegas on Day 7 of Summer League:

Max Strus, Miami Heat

Second-year guard-forward Max Strus delivered the most impressive performance of the day to help the Heat stay undefeated with a win over the Grizzlies in double-overtime Wednesday. Strus finished with a game-high 32 points, the most scored by any player in Wednesday’s MGM Resorts Summer League games and drained the game-winning 3-pointer in a sudden-death double-overtime to seal the 97-94 victory.

From inside the arena… Max Strus fires for the @MiamiHEAT sudden death double OT win! #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/PJUnwEqtPs — NBA (@NBA) August 11, 2021

Strus hit 9 of his 22 field goal attempts and splashed in seven 3-pointers (7-17 3PT) while going 7-for-9 at the free throw line. The 6-foot-6 guard added nine rebounds, an assist and a steal in 37 minutes. In Miami’s blowout win over Denver on Sunday, Strus finished with 13 points, six rebounds and three assists, though he was whistled for nine personal fouls in 28 minutes. Undrafted out of Depaul in 2019, Strus initially caught on with the Bulls, appearing in two games during the 2019-20 season. He took on a larger role in Miami last season, seeing action in 39 games and posting 6.1 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.3 made threes in 13.0 minutes per game. Strus scored in double-figures seven times, including a career-high 21 points against the Rockets on February 11. Earlier in August, the 25-year-old agreed to terms on a two-year deal to remain with the Heat.

Cam Thomas, Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn improved to 1-1 record at MGM Resorts Summer League, due to the skilled play of Nets rookie guard Cam Thomas. Coming off the bench, Thomas scored 22 points and dished out four assists. The 27th overall pick led Brooklyn to a 97-91 victory over Milwaukee.

Cam Thomas shakes into the stepback triple… plus the foul!#NBASummer on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/SFGecuNVHm — NBA (@NBA) August 11, 2021

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavs’ first-round pick demonstrated his fantastic all-around game in Wednesday’s matchup against the Magic. Mobley dropped 14 points, adding seven rebounds and six assist in the Cavs 94-84 victory.

In the battle of the top five picks, Mobley secured the victory, but fell short to his opponent and fellow lottery pick Jalen Suggs, who led all scores with 16 points.

Top 5 picks Evan Mobley (14 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST) and Jalen Suggs (16 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST) face off for the first time as the @cavs win in Las Vegas! #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/uQ81H9WAcN — NBA (@NBA) August 12, 2021

Naji Marshall, New Orleans Pelicans

The second-year forward found his groove Wednesday night, posting a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds, along with four assists.

Marshall appeared in 32 games, averaging 7.7 points and 4.6 rebounds for New Orleans last season. His dominant performance and helped keep the Pelicans undefeated in Las Vegas in a convincing 80-65 victory over the Thunder.

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors

The Warriors’ first-round pick once again showed off his unique skillset on Wednesday night. Jonathan Kuminga’s performance made way for a solid 90-84 victory over the Raptors. He demonstrated his various playmaking ability and impressive handle against fellow lottery pick Scottie Barnes.

The 6-foot-6 rookie forward showed off his athletic versatility and shooting, going 3-for-6 (50%) from beyond the arc. Kuminga finished the game with a game-high 18 points and grabbed 4 rebounds.

Trent Forrest, Utah Jazz

The second-year guard did it all for the Jazz, ending the game with 16 points, nine assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block.

Forrest hit the game-winning free throw in sudden death double-overtime. This, in addition to his all-around play, helped the Jazz to remain undefeated at the MGM Resorts Summer League with an 81-80 win over the Mavericks.

Immanuel Quickley and Miles McBride, New York Knicks

The 25th overall pick in the 2020 Draft, Immanuel Quickley, showed incredible leadership in Wednesday night’s battle against the Lakers. The second-year guard out of Kentucky led all scorers with 25 points and dished out seven assists along the way.

Quick on the mic >>> pic.twitter.com/FvwPuZuM1a — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) August 12, 2021

Quickley shot 7-for-15 (46.7%) from the field, but his impact was found more in his ability to lead and facilitate for the Knicks. Behind the play of Quickley, came from his rookie teammate Miles McBride, who was perfect (6-for-6) from long range, helping the Knicks defeat the Lakers 97-82.