2021 Summer League Standouts, Day 5

A look at top performers from Las Vegas on Day 5 of Summer League:

Jordan Nwora, Milwaukee Bucks

The second day of the MGM Resorts Summer League brought several noteworthy performances, but none were more impressive than Jordan Nwora’s 30-point, eight-rebound, six-assist night in the Milwaukee Bucks’ win against the LA Clippers.

The former Louisville star hit 12 of his game-high 28 field goal attempts and drilled four 3-pointers in 30 minutes of action. After scoring just two points in the first quarter, Nwora caught fire in the second, putting up 15 points and drilling three consecutive 3-pointers during a two-minute stretch. The last of those 3-pointers capped a 25-11 Bucks run that left Milwaukee ahead by 16.

After the Clippers climbed back into the game in the second half, Nwora hit the go-ahead jumper with 1:32 remaining to put the Bucks up, 77-76. Milwaukee would not relinquish the lead the rest of the way.

The No. 45 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Nwora saw action in 30 games for the Bucks as a rookie. In 9.1 minutes per game, he averaged 5.7 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 45.2% from 3-point range. Nwora made a pair of starts, including one against the Knicks on March 27, when he finished with 21 points (4-for-8 on 3-pointers), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in a career-high 36 minutes. The other came against Charlotte on April 9. In 32 minutes, Nwora went for 24 points (4-for-10 on 3-pointers), six rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks

New York’s second-year guard became a fan favorite in 2020-21 at The Garden for sizzling performances. He was at it again on Monday, lighting up the Pacers for 32 points in a 94-86 victory. Quickley shot 11-for-21 from the floor, with the bulk of his misses coming from distance (4-for-12 on 3-pointers), adding another six at the line along with eight assists.

Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

Continuing his strong play from the Salt Lake City Summer League, the Grizzlies’ rising second-year guard scored a game-high 32 points in Memphis’ 91-84 win against Brooklyn. Bane shot 10-for-19, including 6-for-8 from range, while adding four assists and two steals in 29 minutes.

Cameron Thomas, Brooklyn Nets

The Nets picked Cameron Thomas with an eye on providing scoring punch off the bench, and Monday in Las Vegas he provided exactly that. The former LSU star scored a team-high 19 points in 25 minutes, shooting 6-for-16 from the field (just 1-for-6 from 3-point range) and went six-for-eight on free throws vs. Memphis. That willingness to find any way to put the points up should be a boon for Brooklyn, because on the nights the shots fall, the Nets’ scoring tally will rise — quickly.

Trey Murphy, New Orleans Pelicans

Trey Murphy was the Pelicans’ target at No. 17, part of a three-team deal that included Jonas Valanciunas, Steven Adams and Devonte’ Graham shifting squads. Monday night, he led the way in a 94-77 victory against the Bulls, scoring 26 points and pulling down nine boards to pace the team in both categories. Murphy showed good touch from outside, shooting 6-for-9 from 3-point range as part of a 9-for-15 night.

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

Playing alongside last season’s first-round pick, guard Cole Anthony, Suggs showed why the Magic went for top-tier talent at No. 5 this year. Suggs finished with a 24-point, nine-rebound, two-steal, three-block showing in a 91-89 win against Golden State.

Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings

Sure, the Kings’ top pick posted 10 points and nine assists Monday, shooting 5-for-10 in 28 minutes as the lead guard. But it’s on defense where he continued to shine, notably harassing James Bouknight into social media misery on one possession (see above) and generally confounding any Hornet in front of him. Teaming with De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton should make tough sledding for opposing backcourts come the fall.

Information from RotoWire was used in this report.