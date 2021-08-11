Photos: NBA stars, celebrities watch Summer League

Anthony Davis and Floyd Mayweather chat during a 2019 Summer League game in Las Vegas.
From basketball legends to celebrities superstars, the MGM Resorts Summer League brings out plenty of familiar faces.
Check out our favorite photos featuring NBA greats and cultural icons in attendance at this year’s event and from 2019, the last time Summer League was in Las Vegas.
2021 Day 7: Summer League in Las Vegas
Russell Westbrook and LeBron James watch the Lakers-Pistons Summer League game on Saturday.
2021 Day 6: Summer League in Las Vegas
Kostas Antetokounmpo (left), Thanasis Antetokounmpo (center) and Giannis Antetokounmpo take in Summer League action on Friday.
The Kings’ Buddy Hield watches Summer League action on Friday.
2021 Day 5: Summer League in Las Vegas
Lonzo Ball (left), LaMelo Ball (center) and LaVar Ball check out some Summer League play on Thursday.
Ja Morant (center) watches the Hawks-76ers Summer League game on Thursday.
The Rockets’ John Wall attends the game between Houston and the Toronto Raptors.
2021 Day 4: Summer League in Las Vegas
Damion Lee and Steph Curry check out the Warriors rookies during their matchup against the Raptors on Wednesday.
Udonis Haslem and Bam Adebayo watch the action between the Heat and the Grizzlies at Cox Pavilion.
2021 Day 3: Summer League in Las Vegas
The Pacers’ Myles Turner signs an autograph for a fan during Day 3 of Summer League play.
The Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. (left) and coach Michael Malone take in some of the Summer League action in Las Vegas.
2021 Day 2: Summer League in Las Vegas
(From left) Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann take in the Summer League action from courtside on Day 2.
Cameron Payne cheers on the Suns during their game against the Jazz on Monday night.
Three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade and WNBA star Liz Cambage check out the Summer League action on Day 2.
LaMelo Ball returns to the Thomas & Mack Center on Day 2 for the Hornets and Kings Summer League matchup.
Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks pose from courtside during the Grizzlies matchup against Nets.
Brandon Ingram scopes out the young rookies on the Pelicans during their game against the Bulls.
Josh Okogie and D’Angelo Russell show off their Summer League fits on Day 2.
2021 Day 1: Summer League in Las Vegas
Atlanta’s young stars Trae Young and Cam Reddish sit courtside during the Hawks Summer League opener against the Celtics.
LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges check out the action during the Hornets and Blazers matchup on Sunday at Cox Pavilion.
Bam Adebayo shows off his recently earned Olympic gold medal while watching Summer League in Las Vegas.
(From left) Cameron Payne, Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges take in the Suns’ Summer League game on Aug. 8 in Las Vegas.
Raptors standout guard Fred VanVleet watches Summer League action on Aug. 8 in Las Vegas.
Cousins Nickeil Alexander-Walker (left) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander watch some Summer League action on Aug. 8 in Las Vegas.
2019 Flashback
LeBron James, a 15-time All-Star, waves at fans from courtside during the Lakers vs. Bulls game on July 5, 2019.
Six-time All-Star Anthony Davis checks out the anticipated matchup between the No. 1 and No. 3 Draft picks, Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett, on July 5, 2019.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo watches the Dallas Mavericks and Croatia matchup with this brothers Thanasis and Alex on July 10, 2019.
Wizards star Bradley Beal enjoys the action during the Wizards and Pelicans game on July 6, 2019
Five-time All-Star and then-Wizards star guard John Wall sits courtside on July 6, 2019.
Rudy Gobert signs autographs for his young fans while checking out the Jazz-Thunder game on July 6, 2019.
Hall of Famer Yao Ming smiles while watching the Rockets and Mavericks square off in 2019.
Donovan Mitchell watches as the Jazz take on the Grizzlies in a Salt Lake City Summer League game on July 1, 2019.
2019 Celebrity Sightings
Atlanta rapper Quavo checks out the Hawks as they play the Pacers on July 9, 2019.
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather sits courtside during the Las Vegas Summer League opener on July 5, 2019.