MGM Resorts NBA Summer League: Format Summary

The 16th MGM Resorts NBA Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams playing five games each. After every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the Championship Game on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. For a complete schedule, click here.

Format Summary

• All 30 NBA teams will participate. A total of 75 games will be played.

• Each team will play a total of five games. • Each team will play four games from Aug. 8-15.

• The top two teams from their first four games will play in the Championship Game (Aug. 17). Seeding for the Championship Game will be determined by winning percentage with tiebreakers set forth below.

• The 28 teams not playing in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on either Aug. 16 or 17.

• Consolation games will be determined by various factors, including team rivalries, broadcast interest and other scheduling considerations (e.g., timing of back-to-backs).

Tiebreak Criteria

1. Two Teams Tied. In the case of a tie in preliminary round records involving only two teams, the following criteria (in order) will be utilized:

• Head-to-head matchup: The team that won the game between the two teams in the preliminary round, if applicable, receives the higher seed.

• Point differential: The team with the greater point differential receives the higher seed.

• Random drawing: The higher seed shall be determined by a “coin flip.”



2. More Than Two Teams Tied. In the case of a tie in preliminary round records involving more than two teams, the following criteria (in order) will be utilized:

• Point differential: The team with the greater point differential receives the higher seed.

• Random drawing: The higher seed shall be determined by a “coin flip.”