Kings to host California Classic Summer League for the third year

SACRAMENTO — Today, the Sacramento Kings announced that Golden 1 Center will host the 3rd Annual California Classic Summer League for players and teams preparing for NBA action. Beginning on August 3, four teams – Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat – will play a total of four games featuring rookies selected in the 2021 NBA Draft, sophomores and athletes competing to make NBA and G League regular season rosters.

“We are excited to once again host fans in full capacity for the California Classic at Golden 1 Center,” said Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé. “In addition to the high energy games we have come to expect from the Classic, fans will enjoy world-class entertainment and community activations.”

This summer basketball celebration – Tuesday, August 3, and Wednesday, August 4 – will feature a double-header matchup each day with all four teams participating. Similar to other Summer League matches, modified game play rules will be in place, including 10-minute quarters.

Beginning July 8, Kings Season Ticket Members for the 2021-22 season will have early access for two-day passes covering all four California Classic games at Golden 1 Center. General public will be able to purchase two-day passes on July 12 and single day passes on July 20 at Kings.com/CAClassic.

Team rosters, entertainment, fan zone activations and additional broadcast information will be announced at later dates.

Health and safety remain Golden 1 Center’s utmost priority and we continue to work closely with state and local officials to ensure protocols are in accordance with public health guidelines. In compliance with the current health and safety guidelines by the State of California for indoor large-scale events, by entering the arena, all guests are agreeing that they have either been vaccinated 14 days prior or received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. Learn more about health and safety guideline updates at Kings.com/healthandsafety.

The Kings launched the first California Classic in 2018 with more than 50,000 attendees, a youth forum with NBA Legend Isiah Thomas and a memorable performance by Grammy award winning artist Lil Jon. In 2019, the second year of the series was complemented by a youth mentoring session featuring Kings League Chris Webber and a vibrant line-up of entertainment including rapper, singer, songwriter and producer T-Pain and singer and songwriter Jay Sean during a Bollywood-themed day to celebrate the NBA’s first games in India that October.

For more information, visit Kings.com/CAClassic.