2021 Summer League Standouts, Day 6

A look at top performers from Las Vegas on Day 6 of Summer League:

Aaron Nesmith, Boston Celtics

In an action-packed day at the MGM Resorts Summer League, it was second-year wing Aaron Nesmith who stood out the most, pouring in 33 points in Boston’s 107-82 victory against Denver.

Nesmith, the 14th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, needed just 21 minutes to hit 13 of 18 shots, including seven 3-pointers. Two of those came in the first quarter, when Nesmith scored 10 points and helped Boston to an early eight-point advantage. The Vanderbilt product hit two more 3s in the second and hit a layup just before halftime that pushed the Celtics’ lead to 20 at the break.

The 21-year-old Nesmith appeared in 46 games as a rookie last season, averaging 4.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 made 3s per game. Over the final 11 games of the regular season, Nesmith posted 9.1 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 42.9% from 3-point range. He saw action in all five playoff games against the Nets in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.

In the Celtics’ summer league opener Sunday against Atlanta, Nesmith finished with 11 points on 5-for-14 shooting (1-for-8 on 3s).

Sharife Cooper, Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks are now 1-1 at Summer League in Las Vegas, thanks to Sharife Cooper. The second-round pick hit a clutch corner 3 as time expired to win the game 84-83. Cooper’s performance on Tuesday left a strong impression with his new teammates, including Trae Young, who praised the rookie on Twitter after the game.

Cooper is a gifted playmaker and scorer who uses his speed to get past his defenders. The 6-foot-1 guard scored a team-high 21 points along with nine assists in the victory. He shot 8-for-14 from the field and went 5-for-8 from long range.

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

In the battle between the top two picks, Green came out on top, scoring a game-high 25 points in the Rockets’ 111-91 victory over the Pistons. Green, selected second overall, shot 54% from the field and added five rebounds along with three assists to his nightly total.

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

The No. 1 pick was dominant for the Pistons on Tuesday night. The rookie sensation demonstrated his ability to attack, make plays and score off the dribble. During the second quarter, he shook off Green with a phenomenal crossover move before knocking down a 3-pointer (4-for-9 on 3s).

Cunningham, who dropped 20 points in the Pistons’ loss, shot 8-for-18 from the floor and finished with four rebounds and two assists.

Bol Bol, Denver Nuggets

Bol Bol looked unstoppable on Tuesday night, despite the Nuggets falling to the Celtics 107-82. The 7-foot-2 center-forward poured in 26 points and nine rebounds.

Patrick Williams, Chicago Bulls

An exceptional performance by the second-year forward fueled the Bulls’ comeback victory over the Spurs. Williams led all scorers with 30 points and added seven rebounds as Chicago overcame a 22-point deficit for a 92-89 win.

Williams was the No. 4 pick for the Bulls in 2020 and put on quite a show in his Summer League debut since there was not one last year due to the NBA restart. He shot 4-for-7 (57.1%) from behind the arc and was perfect (7-7) from the line.

The Bulls big man played in 71 games for Chicago last season, averaging 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds.