Las Vegas Summer League: Max Strus hits winner to push Heat past Grizzlies

• Heat 97, Grizzlies 94: Box score | Game details

The Miami Heat defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in double overtime 97-94 at the MGM Resorts Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday.

While Memphis jumped out to a 24-13 lead after the first quarter, it took an overtime session and a sudden death second overtime to determine a winner. The Grizzlies held the lead for the first three quarters, but six lead changes in the fourth quarter ultimately led to the extra session.

After both teams scored six points in the first two-minute overtime period, the game moved to a sudden death, first-to-score format. Max Strus was the hero for Miami, hitting a game-winning, pullup 3-pointer on the first possession of the second overtime. The final margin was Miami’s biggest lead of the game.

Strus, who appeared in 39 games for the Heat last season, led Miami with 32 points and nine rebounds. Summer League standout Omer Yurtseven continued to impress with 23 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks. DeJon Jarreau collected 14 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and two steals. Marcus Garrett also had 13 points and eight boards.

No. 10 overall pick Ziaire Williams led the Grizzlies with 19 points, two rebounds and two steals. Desmond Bane tallied 16 points, five rebounds and four assists. Xavier Tillman, a second-round pick in 2020, generated 14 points, four rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Sean McDermott led the bench with 19 points. John Konchar also had 12 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Both teams return to action on Friday, with Memphis facing the Sacramento Kings and Miami taking on the Utah Jazz.