2021 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League

Las Vegas Summer League: Max Strus hits winner to push Heat past Grizzlies

The 2nd-year forward finishes with 32 points while rookie Omer Yurtseven delivers again for Miami with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Joel Bartilotta, RotoWire.com

Max Strus hit the game-winner in 2OT while finishing the game with a game-high 32 points and 9 rebounds.

Heat 97, Grizzlies 94: Box score | Game details

The Miami Heat defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in double overtime 97-94 at the MGM Resorts Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday.

While Memphis jumped out to a 24-13 lead after the first quarter, it took an overtime session and a sudden death second overtime to determine a winner. The Grizzlies held the lead for the first three quarters, but six lead changes in the fourth quarter ultimately led to the extra session.

After both teams scored six points in the first two-minute overtime period, the game moved to a sudden death, first-to-score format. Max Strus was the hero for Miami, hitting a game-winning, pullup 3-pointer on the first possession of the second overtime. The final margin was Miami’s biggest lead of the game.

Strus, who appeared in 39 games for the Heat last season, led Miami with 32 points and nine rebounds. Summer League standout Omer Yurtseven continued to impress with 23 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks. DeJon Jarreau collected 14 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and two steals. Marcus Garrett also had 13 points and eight boards.

No. 10 overall pick Ziaire Williams led the Grizzlies with 19 points, two rebounds and two steals. Desmond Bane tallied 16 points, five rebounds and four assists. Xavier Tillman, a second-round pick in 2020, generated 14 points, four rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Sean McDermott led the bench with 19 points. John Konchar also had 12 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Both teams return to action on Friday, with Memphis facing the Sacramento Kings and Miami taking on the Utah Jazz.

Related

Latest

NBA Logo

Want every headline right at your fingertips? Sign up to receive NBA emails!

By clicking "Submit", you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. You agree that your personal information will be used to send you messages about NBA related products and services, and share your personal information with NBA partners and affiliates so that they can also contact you about products and services that might be of interest to you.