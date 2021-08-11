Las Vegas Summer League: Cam Thomas leads Nets past Bucks

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 97-91 in the MGM Resorts Summer League at Thomas and Mack Center on Wednesday.

The Nets got out to a 24-16 lead after the first quarter and never trailed the rest of the way. Milwaukee was able to tie it up on seven different occasions but could never recapture the lead. Neither team shot the ball well, with the Nets knocking down 41.9% of their field goals compared to Milwaukee’s 41.1%. Both teams were able to work their way to the free throw line, however, as the Nets drained 29-for-36 attempts and the Bucks went 26-for-31.

Second-year wing Jordan Nwora led the Bucks with 22 points and six rebounds, though he hit just 9-for-26 field goals and 1-of-11 three-pointers. Theo Pinson amassed 13 points, two rebounds and six assists. Rookie Sandro Mamukelashvili totaled 10 points and eight rebounds. Steven Enoch led the bench with 15 points, four rebounds and two blocks.

This year’s first-round pick, Cam Thomas, was Brooklyn’s leading scorer, coming off the bench to provide 22 points, two rebounds and four assists. Quinndary Weatherspoon led the starters with 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Reggie Perry generated 13 points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Brooklyn plays again on Thursday in a matchup with the Washington Wizards. The Bucks return to action Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.