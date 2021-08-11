Las Vegas Summer League: Jalen Green outduels Cade Cunningham to lead Rockets

• Rockets 111, Pistons 91: Box score | Game details

Jalen Green’s game-high 25 points helped the Rockets overcome Cade Cunningham and topple the Pistons 111-91 in the MGM Resorts Summer League at Thomas & Mack Center on Tuesday night.

The battle between the top two picks in the 2021 Draft became primarily one-sided in the second quarter, when the Rockets overcame a 28-24 first-quarter deficit to forge an 11-point lead by halftime. Houston kept its foot on the gas in the third quarter and would start the final period with a 12-point advantage.

Green added five rebounds, three assists and one steal to his 25 points on 6-for-11 shooting. The G League Ignite product drained 10 of his 11 attempts at the free-throw line.

Alperen Sengun, another first-round pick for Houston, totaled 21 points, eight boards, three assists, four blocks and one steal. Kenyon Martin, Jr. supplied 16 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. Josh Christopher contributed 15 points, seven assists, three rebounds and one steal.

Cunningham hit 8-for-18 shots on his way to leading the Pistons with 20 points, which he complemented with four rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block.

Pistons’ second-round pick Luka Garza delivered 15 points, three rebounds and one assist. Saben Lee registered 13 points, three rebounds, one assist and two steals. Saddiq Bey continued his strong Summer League play with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Tyler Cook finished with 10 points, six boards and one assist.

The Rockets are back in action Thursday against the Raptors, while the Pistons return to the floor Friday against the Knicks.