Las Vegas Summer League: Aaron Nesmith leads the way in Celtics' victory over Nuggets

The Boston Celtics defeated the Denver Nuggets 107-82 in the MGM Resorts Summer League on Tuesday.

Boston jumped out to a 31-23 lead after the first quarter and quickly pulled away for a wire-to-wire victory. The Celtics carried a 20-point lead into the break and led by as many as 31 points in the second half. Boston converted 51% of its attempts from the field and 47% from 3-point range while holding Denver to 41% and 27%, respectively. The Celtics also out-assisted the Nuggets 25 to 14, led by Payton Pritchard’s game-high 12 assists.

Second-year sharpshooter Aaron Nesmith led the Celtics with 33 points, seven rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes. The 2020 first-round pick converted 13 of his 18 field goal attempts and went 7-for-9 from downtown. Pritchard tacked on 21 points and eight rebounds to go with the 12 assists. Former Purdue standout Carsen Edwards amassed 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Bol Bol led Denver with 26 points and nine rebounds. First-round pick Nah’Shon Hyland made his Summer League debut, finishing with 16 points, two rebounds and seven assists. Davon Reed scored 10 points and four boards. Josh Gray led the bench with eight points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Both teams return to action on Thursday, with Denver facing Phoenix and Boston taking on Orlando.