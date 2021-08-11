Las Vegas Summer League: Sharife Cooper hits game-winning 3 at buzzer to lift Hawks

• Hawks 84, Pacers 83: Box score | Game details

Sharife Cooper scored 21 points and hit a game-winning 3-pointer to lead the Atlanta Hawks to an 84-83 win over the Indiana Pacers in the MGM Resorts Summer League on Tuesday at Cox Pavilion.

While there were only 10 lead changes in the game, eight of them took place in the fourth quarter. The most important one came at the buzzer, with Cooper knocking down a corner 3 as time expired. It was one of five three-pointers on the night for Cooper, the 48th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The Hawks shot 52% from the field and 39.7% from three while holding the Pacers to just under 40% from the field. Indiana got to the line 23 times while the Hawks made just five trips to the charity stripe.

First-round pick Jalen Johnson collected 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for his second double-double of Summer League. Skylar Mays generated 16 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell added 11 points and six boards.

Rookie Chris Duarte led the Pacers with 21 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Oshae Brissett totaled 13 points, six rebounds and three assists. Cassius Stanley chipped in 14 points, two rebounds and two assists while first-round pick Isaiah Jackson led the bench with 13 points, 12 rebounds and two assists.

Both teams return to action on Thursday, with Indiana squaring off against the Portland Trail Blazers and Atlanta facing the Philadelphia 76ers.