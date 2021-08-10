Las Vegas Summer League: Magic top Warriors in OT

Game Recap: Magic 91, Warriors 89

Magic 91, Warriors 89 (OT): Box Score | Game Details

Cole Anthony sank two free throws with 4.3 seconds remaining to give the Orlando Magic a 91-89 overtime win against the Golden State Warriors in the MGM Resorts Summer League at Thomas & Mack Center on Monday night.

The wire-to-wire affair featured 13 lead changes and four ties, with Orlando making a fourth-quarter comeback from an eight-point deficit entering the period. Each team’s second unit played a key role, combining for 84 points.

Jalen Suggs, the No. 5 overall pick in this year’s draft, scored a game-high 24 points with nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals to lead the Magic. Ignas Brazdeikis totaled 12 points, four rebounds, while Janis Timma had 11 points and six rebounds. R.J. Hampton contributed nine points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal.

The No. 7 overall pick in this year’s draft, Jonathan Kuminga led the Warriors with 16 points, six rebounds and three steals. Fellow first-round selection Moses Moody (No. 14 overall) followed with 15 points and four rebounds, and Kyle Guy had 15 points and three assists.

The Magic return to action Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, while the Warriors face the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.