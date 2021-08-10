Las Vegas Summer League: Kings take control late to beat Hornets

• Kings 80, Hornets 70: Box Score | Game Details

Jahmi’us Ramsey scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Sacramento Kings to an 80-70 win over the Charlotte Hornets in the MGM Resorts Summer League on Monday evening at Thomas and Mack Center.

The Kings came out strong in the first half but every time they began to pull away, the Hornets closed the gap. The same was true in the third quarter as the Kings built a 10-point lead only to see the Hornets rally back early in the fourth and cut it to a one-point game with seven minutes remaining. That’s as close as they would get, however. The Kings outscored the Hornets 22-13 the rest of the way to close it out.

Chimezie Metu totaled 16 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead the Kings, while Louis King and Davion Mitchell chipped in 10 points each.

The Hornets had five players score in double digits, led by DJ Carton and Arnoldas Kulboka, who tallied 13 points each. James Bouknight added 11 points, while LiAngelo Ball and Nick Richards chipped in 10 points each.