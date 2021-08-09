Las Vegas Summer League: Immanuel Quickley leads Knicks past Pacers

• Knicks 94, Pacers 86: Box score | Game details

Immanuel Quickley scored 32 points and Obi Toppin added 22 to carry the Knicks to a 94-86 win over the Pacers on Monday at the MGM Resorts Summer League.

The two second-year players accounted for more than half of New York’s points, while 2021 second-round pick Miles McBride (14 points) was the only other Knicks player to score in double figures. Quickley also added a game-high eight assists to go with two rebounds and two steals. The former Kentucky standout hit 11-of-21 attempts from the field (4-12 3PT) and drilled all six of his free throw attempts.

Meanwhile, Toppin hit 8-of-20 attempts overall, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. The eighth pick in the 2020 Draft added nine boards, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes.

The Pacers were led by Oshae Brissett’s 22 points (5-14 FG, 10-10 FT), seven rebounds and three assists. Rookie-first-round-pick Chris Duarte chipped in 14 points, three assists, two rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 27 minutes. Duane Washington Jr., a former Ohio State standout, contributed an efficient 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting (5-5 3PT) in 21 minutes off the bench.

Indiana jumped out to a six-point lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 44-41 advantage at halftime. But the Knicks used a big third quarter to capture the lead and carry a five-point advantage into the final period. While the Pacers whittled the lead down to one with five minutes remaining, the Knicks responded with an 8-2 run that essentially put the game away. In the final minute, a three-point play by Toppin and a thunderous dunk by McBride served as the finishing touches.

Next up for the Knicks is a matchup against the Lakers on Wednesday night. It will be a quick turnaround for Indiana, which will face off against Atlanta on Tuesday night.