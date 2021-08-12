Las Vegas Summer League: Cavaliers pull away in 2nd half to drop Magic

• Cavaliers 94, Magic 84: Box score | Game details

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Orlando Magic 94-84 in the the MGM Resorts Summer League at Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday.

After five ties and six lead changes in the first half, Cleveland took control with a 25-13 third-quarter advantage. The Cavaliers led by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter, with the Magic never getting to within nine points.

The Cavaliers shot 49% from the field, including 38% from 3-point range, while holding the Magic to 39% from the field and 35% from long distance. Cleveland also outscored Orlando in the paint 40-28

Rookie Evan Mobley had a solid all-around game for the Cavaliers with 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Isaac Okoro totaled 15 points, five rebounds and two assists. Lamar Stevens had 13 points and seven rebounds. Trevon Bluiett led the bench with 14 points and four rebounds.

Jalen Suggs led the Magic with 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists. D.J. Hogg came off the bench to provide 15 points, six rebounds and two assists. Franz Wagner had 10 points and three boards while RJ Hampton totaled nine points, five rebounds and two assists.

Orlando next plays Thursday against the Boston Celtics, while Cleveland plays Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans.