Las Vegas Summer League: Naji Marshall powers Pelicans over Thunder

The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 80-65 in the MGM Resorts Summer League at Cox Pavilion on Wednesday.

After a tight first half that saw eight lead changes, the Pelicans pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Thunder 45-30. New Orleans dominated in the paint, outscoring OKC 40-28. The post presence led to a 20-11 advantage in fastbreak points. The Pelicans shot 48% from the field, including 38% from 3-point range while holding the Thunder to 33% from the field and 24% from long distance.

Naji Marshall led the Pelicans with 18 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Trey Murphy totaled 10 points, six rebounds and three steals. Kira Lewis Jr. tallied 12 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Aaron Wiggins led the Thunder with 16 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals off the bench. Tre Mann led the starters with 12 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Oscar da Silva also provided 11 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Both teams return to action Friday, with New Orleans facing the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City facing the Golden State Warriors.