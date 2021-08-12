Las Vegas Summer League: Jazz edge Mavericks in sudden death overtime

• Jazz 81, Mavericks 80 (2OT): Box score | Game details

Trent Forrest scored a team-high 16 points to lead the Utah Jazz to an 81-80 double-overtime win over the Dallas Mavericks in the MGM Resorts Summer League on Wednesday evening at Cox Pavilion.

The Jazz jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead, but the Mavs bounced back to take a five-point lead by halftime. The Jazz picked it up again in the third and closed the quarter on a 14-5 run to take a five-point lead into the fourth. The score stayed tight down the stretch and the Mavs led by three with 7.8 seconds left in regulation when Elijah Hughes stepped up to nail a 3-pointer and force extra time. The score remained tied after one extra frame, which necessitated a sudden-death period of extra time, where Trent Forrest hit a free throw for the win.

Forrest finished with nine assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block in addition to his 16 points. Dakota Mathias followed up with 14 points and four rebounds, while MaCio Teague chipped in 13 points for the Jazz.

Robert Franks led the Mavs with 17 points and four rebounds, while Eugene Omoruyi logged 16 points and eight rebounds.

The Jazz will be back in action against the Heat on Friday, while the Mavs face off against the Nuggets on Saturday.