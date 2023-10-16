Hornets Announce Collaboration With Old Armor Beer Company  

October 16, 2023 – The Charlotte Hornets and Kannapolis-based Old Armor Beer Company today announced a new partnership under which Old Armor becomes an Official Craft Beer Partner of the Charlotte Hornets. As part of the collaboration, Old Armor will have a branded space within Spectrum Center and release a co-branded beer, Stinger Ale, available at the brewery beginning October 21 and at Spectrum Center.

“We are pleased to have Old Armor Beer Company as an official partner of the Charlotte Hornets, and to have the co-branded beer, Stinger Ale, available to adult fans while they’re enjoying a Hornets game at Spectrum Center,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “We’re also proud to partner with a 100% veteran-owned and operated business. As an organization, we are committed to supporting our military through every stage, including our veterans, so this partnership with Old Armor is particularly meaningful.”

To commemorate the Hornets’ 35th Anniversary season, Stinger Ale will debut with limited-edition packaging featuring the classic Hornets logo before transitioning to the team’s current logo. Along with having the right to use team marks and logos, Old Armor will receive menu board branding at Spectrum Center and social media promotion. In addition, the company will serve as the presenting partner for one home game each season that will highlight veterans and first responders that have served and protected our community.

"We are thrilled to announce this collaboration between Old Armor Beer Company and the Charlotte Hornets," said Old Armor Beer Company Co-Founders Kyle Lingafelt and Stefan Perrine. "In addition to having our beer introduced to thousands of fans across the Charlotte community, we’re proud to partner with our local NBA team to highlight the incredible sacrifices and dedication of our service men, women and veterans.”