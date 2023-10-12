Hornets Unveil Theme Nights, Giveaways For 2023-24 Season

October 12, 2023 – The Charlotte Hornets today announced their schedule of theme nights and giveaways for the upcoming 2023-24 season, with focuses on the franchise’s 35th anniversary celebration, the diverse fan base, a variety of holidays, cultural celebrations and more.

In addition to the eight previously announced Anniversary Night games that will celebrate the past, present and future of Hornets basketball, highlights of the schedule include a series of Buzz City Kids Day games, including a Mascot Day presented by Novant Health on January 27 where 5,000 fans will receive a Hugo the Hornet Growth Chart, a gaming-themed day on March 31, and a final Buzz City Kids Day on April 7.

On December 15, when the Hornets host the New Orleans Pelicans, the first 5,000 fans will receive Brandon Miller jersey T-shirts. Longtime partner Lowe’s will present Holiday Hoopla when the team hosts the Denver Nuggets on December 23, Bank of America will again serve as presenting partner of Pride Night on January 20 against the Philadelphia 76ers, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina will once again serve as presenting partner of the Hornets’ Black History Month efforts, including the annual HBCU celebration on February 4 against the Indiana Pacers.

The second half of the season will see an ACC Night celebrating the conference’s rich basketball history and recent relocation to Charlotte on January 29 against the New York Knicks, as well as Women in Sports Night on February 7 against the Toronto Raptors and Somos Los Hornets Night on March 5 against the Orlando Magic. Ally will serve as the presenting partner for the team’s annual 704 Night on March 9 against the Brooklyn Nets, where 6,000 fans will receive a special rally towel designed by a local artist. Buzz City Appreciation Night presented by Dr Pepper will be held at the final home game of the regular season on April 9 against the Dallas Mavericks, where 5,000 fans will receive a classic Hornets logo sun hat.

As previously announced, the first Anniversary Night will be on Opening Night, October 25, and 15,000 fans will receive an Opening Night T-shirt when the Hornets host the Atlanta Hawks. Additional Anniversary Night giveaways include commemorative posters of Hornets-greats Baron Davis and Gerald Wallace, which will be distributed to the first 5,000 fans entering Spectrum Center on November 18 and February 10, respectively. On December 2, the first 5,000 fans at the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves will receive foam stingers courtesy of Novant Health. Finally, on February 29 when the Hornets take on the Milwaukee Bucks, the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a set of nesting dolls featuring a trio of Hornets point guards who have worn No. 1 – LaMelo Ball, Baron Davis and Muggsy Bogues.

Lastly, as part of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament, the Hornets will host the defending Eastern Conference Champion Miami Heat on November 14, and Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on November 17. Rally towels will be distributed to 5,000 fans at both games.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS 2023-24 THEME NIGHT & GIVEAWAY SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT THEME PARTNER GIVEAWAYS October 25 Atlanta Hawks Opening Night / Anniversary Night Opening Night T-Shirt November 14 Miami Heat In-Season Tournament Rally Towel November 17 Milwaukee Bucks In-Season Tournament Rally Towel November 18 New York Knicks Anniversary Night Baron Davis Poster December 2 Minnesota Timberwolves Anniversary Night Novant Health Foam Stinger December 15 New Orleans Pelicans City Night Brandon Miller Jersey T-shirt December 23 Denver Nuggets Holiday Hoopla Lowe’s January 20 Philadelphia 76ers Pride Night Bank of America January 26 Houston Rockets Anniversary Night January 27 Utah Jazz Buzz City Kids / Mascot Day Novant Health Hugo Growth Chart January 29 New York Knicks ACC Night February 4 Indiana Pacers HBCU Night Blue Cross NC February 7 Toronto Raptors Women in Sports Night February 10 Memphis Grizzlies Anniversary Night Gerald Wallace Poster February 29 Milwaukee Bucks Anniversary Night L. Ball / B. Davis / M. Bogues Nesting Dolls March 5 Orlando Magic Somos Los Hornets Night March 9 Brooklyn Nets 704 Night Ally Rally Towel Designed by Local Artist March 15 Phoenix Suns Anniversary Night March 31 Los Angeles Clippers Buzz City Kids Day April 1 Boston Celtics Anniversary Night April 7 Oklahoma City Thunder Buzz City Kids Day April 9 Dallas Mavericks Buzz City Appreciation Night Dr Pepper Classic Hornets Logo Sun Hat