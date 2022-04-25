Charlotte Hornets To Assemble 3,000 Care Kits For U.S. Troops In Annual Military Care Event

April 25, 2022 – Hornets Sports & Entertainment announced today that volunteers from the organization, including Hornets executives, will pack 3,000 care kits for deployed U.S. military service members in the eighth annual Military Care event tomorrow, Tuesday, April 26, at Spectrum Center. The care kits, which will include snacks and hand-written thank you notes, will be distributed by USO North Carolina to U.S. military service members preparing for and returning from deployment. Executives and volunteers from USO North Carolina, USAA and TIAA will also be in attendance.

“As an organization we are committed to supporting our military through every stage, including pre- and post-deployment,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “This annual initiative is just one simple way that we can show our appreciation to our troops for the protection they provide each and every one of us. We are pleased to once again be working with USO North Carolina to distribute these care kits and are glad to have our new partners USAA and TIAA participating with us this year.”

The care kits will include items such as Chex Mix, Veggie Straws, Oreo cookies, Nature Valley granola bars, Pop-Tarts Bites, Bridgford Beef & Cheddar sticks, Kars Sunflower Kernels and Sweet N Salty Mix, Starburst and Skittles candies, and more. Each kit will also include a thank you note, which features a QR code that links to a video message featuring Hornets players.

“USO North Carolina is thankful for the support of the Charlotte Hornets through initiatives like this one,” said USO North Carolina Executive Director Kelli Willoughby. “These care kits – filled with a taste of home – mean more to our military service members than most even realize. Whether they’re facing deployment, or have just returned home after several months overseas, these kits bring joy and put a smile on the face of the 3,000 men and women who receive them.”

The first shift of volunteers will arrive to Spectrum Center’s main lobby at 8 a.m., followed by the second shift at 1 p.m. Hornets executives and community ambassadors, as well as executives from USO North Carolina, USAA and TIAA, are scheduled to arrive at 1:30 p.m.