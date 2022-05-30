Warriors to Face Boston Celtics in 2022 NBA Finals

After completing their Western Conference Finals triumph over the Mavericks on Thursday, the Warriors are set to take on the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. Game 1 of the Championship series is set for Thursday at Chase Center at 6 p.m.

The Warriors will host Games 1 and 2 (Sunday, June 5) of the Finals before the series goes back East for Games 3 (June 8) and 4 (June 10). If necessary, Game 5 would be back in San Francisco on June 13, a potential Game 6 would be June 16 in Boston and Game 7 on June 19 at Chase Center.

The Warriors have gone 9-0 at home this postseason, reaching the Finals by virtue of a 4-1 series victory over the Nuggets in the first round, a 4-2 series win over the Grizzlies in the Western Conference Semifinals, and a 4-1 triumph over the Mavericks in the conference finals. The Celtics’ path to the Finals went through Brooklyn (4-0 sweep), Milwaukee (4-3) and Miami (4-3).

This will mark the Warriors’ 12th appearance in the NBA Finals, which trails only the Celtics (22) and Lakers (32) for the most in NBA history. The Warriors and Celtics have met in the NBA Finals on one prior occasion, in 1964, when Boston won the series in five games for what be their sixth of eight consecutive NBA Championships (1959-66).

This season, the Dubs went 1-1 against Boston, as each team won on the other’s home floor. The Warriors beat the Celtics 111-107 in Boston back on Dec. 17, the game after Stephen Curry became the NBA’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers. Curry had 30 points in the game and Damion Lee secured the victory with some clutch free throws down the stretch. The teams met again on March 16 in San Francisco. The Celtics won that matchup 110-88, but that game is probably more remembered for being the game that Stephen Curry suffered a sprained left knee, causing him to sit out the remainder of the 2021-22 regular season.

