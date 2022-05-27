Warriors Close Out Mavericks In Game 5 Victory

The Warriors are on their way to the 2022 NBA Finals after eliminating the Dallas Mavericks in a 120-110 victory at Chase Center on Thursday night.

The Dubs came out strong and maintained the lead through all four periods, including a 41-point second quarter to take the halftime advantage (69-52). With the Mavericks’ season on the line, Dallas made a push in the second half however the Warriors maintained a double-digit distance through the entirety of the final frame.

After winning 53 games in the regular season and only losing four playoff games thus far, the Warriors become Western Conference champions (12-4) and advance to the 2022 NBA Finals.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Thompson - 32 Looney - 18 Curry - 9 Wiggins - 18 Wiggins - 10 Green - 9 Green - 17 Green - 6 Poole - 6



DAL Points Rebounds Assists Doncic - 28 Doncic - 9 Doncic - 6 Dinwiddie - 26 Kleber - 8 Brunson - 4 Finney-Smith - 13 Bullock - 4 Dinwiddie - 4 More Stats | Highlights

SECOND QUARTER SPRINT

The Warriors outscored Dallas in the second quarter (41-29), using a 9-0 run to jump ahead of the Mavericks in the frame. Dubs’ rookie Moses Moody helped lead the second quarter surge, posting seven quick points a little over one minute. The Warriors extended their advantage to 17 points at the half, marking their largest halftime lead of this postseason.

THOMPSON’S GAME 5 FIRE

Klay Thompson was on fire from the start, posting 19 of his 32 points in the first half. The guard opened and ended his night with a splash, sinking the first 3-pointer of the game at the 10:21 mark of the first quarter and ending his night with a final trey in the fourth frame. Thompson finished with a 2022 playoff-high tying eight made 3-pointers, finishing 12-for-25 (48.0 percent) from the field and 8-for-16 (50.0 percent) from beyond the arc. Thompson’s Game 5 triumph felt even sweeter since the Warriors guard missed two prior NBA seasons due to injury.

PRODUCTION IN THE PAINT

The Warriors outworked the Mavericks in the paint (50-32), with Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green combining for 35 points, posting 18 and 17 points respectively. Kevon Looney tallied 10 points and a game-high 18 rebounds off the glass while Jordan Poole produced 16 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals, shooting an efficient 6-for-8 (75.0 percent) from the field.

CURRY NAMED WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS MVP

Stephen Curry sank a pair of splashes on his way to 15 points, nine assists and two rebounds in the Game 5 victory. During the postgame Western Conference championship ceremony, Curry was awarded the first-ever Magic Johnson Western Conference Finals MVP trophy for his play in the series against Dallas. In five games played, Curry averaged 23.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists, shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from 3-point range in that span.

Number 30



Stephen Curry



Western Conference Finals MVP pic.twitter.com/3gd1TikMRA — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 27, 2022

THERE’S NO PLACE LIKE HOME

The Warriors remain undefeated at home (9-0) and look to extend their win steak at Chase Center in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals. During their home win streak, the Dubs outscored (118.0 to 103.4 points per game), outrebounded (46.7 to 39.2 rebounds per game) and outshot their opponents from the field (50.4 percent to 42.4 percent).

Four more to go. pic.twitter.com/OQMQ9VYtFG — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 27, 2022

2022 NBA FINALS BOUND

After climbing their way to the top of the West, the Dubs have punched their final ticket to the 2022 NBA Finals. The Warriors join the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers as the only NBA franchises to appear in six NBA Finals in an eight-year span. Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals will take place at Chase Center on Thursday, June 2 and tickets for Games 1, 2 and 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals will go on sale on Saturday, May 28, at 2 p.m. (PDT).

