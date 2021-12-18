Warriors Hold On Late to Defeat Boston Celtics on Road

The Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 111-107 at TD Garden on Friday night.

The Warriors led by as many 20 points in the game, but the Celtics chipped away in the third quarter to make it a one-point Warriors lead heading into the final frame. Damion Lee hit two free throws with 2.8 seconds left to ice the game for the Dubs.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 30 points. Andrew Wiggins added 27 points, including 24 in the first half.