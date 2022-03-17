Warriors Struggle Early, Fall To Celtics

Facing one of the league’s top defenses, the Warriors struggled early and scratched a season-low 32 points in the first half of Wednesday’s 110-88 loss to the Boston Celtics at Chase Center.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Poole - 29 Looney - 8 Looney - 4 Thompson - 18 Green - 8 Green - 3 Looney - 9 Lee - 5 Poole - 3



BOS Points Rebounds Assists Tatum - 26 Tatum - 12 Smart - 8 Brown - 26 Williams III - 9 Tatum - 4 Smart - 20 Brown - 7 White - 4 More Stats | Highlights

STRUGGLED FROM THE START

The Dubs struggled from the start, shooting 37.2 percent from the floor and sinking just 11 of their 48 3-point attempts on the night. Only two Warriors posted double-figures with Jordan Poole scratching a team-high 29 points, three assists and two steals and Klay Thompson adding 18 points and three rebounds. Warriors center Kevon Looney recorded nine points, eight rebounds and two blocks in the Dubs' defeat.

THIRD QUARTER RUN

The Warriors put up game-high 37 points in the third quarter, going on a 21-9 closing run to conclude the third quarter and trim the 24-point deficit to ten entering the final frame. The spurt was led by Jordan Poole who sank five 3-pointers and tallied 19 of his 29 points in the third period, marking a career-high for points in a single quarter.

DOWN SOME DUBS

While the Warriors were already without a handful of players entering Wednesday’s matchup -- Andre Iguodala (low back tightness), Andrew Wiggins (illness), Nemanja Bjelica (illness), Gary Payton II (left knee soreness) and James Wiseman (G-League) -- first-year forward Moses Moody (right shoulder) left the game at the 8:01 mark of the opening quarter. The Warriors suffered another loss in the second quarter as two-time MVP Stephen Curry (left foot soreness) exited the contest with 4:09 remaining in the half, and both players not returning to game action for the remainder of the night.

UP NEXT

The Warriors look to host the San Antonio Spurs for the fourth and final game of the homestand on Sunday (5:30 p.m., NBCSBA).

