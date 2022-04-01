Warriors Weekly: Final Push For Playoff Seeding

Stephen Curry wins an Oscar, Klay Thompson tastes Congolese cuisine and Jordan Poole made more 3-pointers than any other NBA player in March. Let’s recap the best of what went down for the Dubs this week and take a peek of what’s to come in the latest Warriors Weekly.

DUBS PLAYOFF PICTURE: MAGIC NUMBER IS 1

The Warriors have five games left in the regular season, and entering Friday’s slate of NBA action, it’s mathematically possible that the Dubs finish in five different positions in the Western Conference. With possibilities aplenty, here's one thing every Warriors fan should know: The Warriors will clinch a playoff spot with their next win or a Timberwolves loss. Join the Warriors in their first playoff run at Chase Center with single game tickets for the First Round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, presented by Kaiser Permanente, on exclusive presale this week and general public access on April 6 at 2 p.m. » Learn More

STEPHEN CURRY WINS OSCAR AS EXECUTIVE PRODUCER

Stephen Curry added another accolade to his resume after winning an Oscar for “The Queen of Basketball.” Curry joined Shaquille O'Neal as executive producers on the documentary, which centered on the life of Lusia Harris, the first woman to score a basket in Olympic women's basketball history and the first woman successfully drafted by an NBA team (New Orleans Jazz in 1977). Though Harris never played in the league, she was one of the most decorated female basketball players ever, leading Delta State University to three consecutive national championships (1975–1977), earning a silver medal for the United States in the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal and becoming the first African American woman to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992. Curry wore sneakers in March with the phrase "Queen Lucy" written on them, honoring the memory of the basketball pioneer during Women’s Empowerment Month. Curry and O'Neal join the late Kobe Bryant as the only three basketball players to win an Oscar.

ANDRE IGUODALA FINALIST FOR TWYMAN-STOKES TEAMMATE OF THE YEAR AWARD

Andre Iguodala was named one of 12 finalists for the 2021-22 Twyman Stokes Teammate of the Year award. A panel of league executives selected the 12 finalists, comprised of six players from each conference, and deemed a teammate based on selfless play, commitment and leadership on and off the court. Iguodala made his return to game action on March 28 against the Grizzlies, after missing 29 of the previous 30 games for the Warriors. The 18-year NBA veteran posted six points, three rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes off the bench. “Not too many people at 38 (years old) play in the NBA so just very fortunate to be able to get out there and help the guys,” Iguodala shared with media after the game.

KLAY THOMPSON JOINS SERGE IBAKA’S ‘HOW HUNGRY ARE YOU?’

Klay Thompson joined Serge Ibaka of the Milwaukee Bucks on his cooking show, “How Hungry Are You?” Ibaka served up authentic Congolese dishes as the pair sat down to discuss a variety of topics including Thompson’s love for basketball, his rehabilitation journey, the importance of Draymond Green and much more. The center even put the Splash Brothers’ friendship to the test, FaceTiming two-time MVP Stephen Curry during their discussion.

THE CURRYS IMPACT CHILDHOOD LITERACY WITH EAT.LEARN.PLAY.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s non-profit foundation Eat. Learn. Play. has partnered with Little Free Library, a network of nearly 150,000 tiny libraries in front yards of homes and businesses around the globe. Eat. Learn. Play. has committed to building 150 “Little Town Libraries” aimed to encourage neighborhood book sharing and childhood literacy in Oakland. “We want to encourage kids to read by making it accessible, fun and inspirational,” the Currys shared in a statement.

K-POP STAR BAMBAM TO PERFORM AT HALFTIME OF DUBS REGULAR SEASON HOME FINALE

The Warriors will face off against the Lakers on Thursday for the final home game of the 2021-22 regular season. There will be various activations taking place on Warriors Ground to celebrate the regular season finale including a special halftime performance by K-pop star BamBam, who will debut his new single, “Wheels Up” featuring Oakland-based recording artist, MAYZIN. A Warriors ambassador who supported the team’s All-Star voting efforts earlier this year, BamBam is also partnering with the team for a special line of merchandise that will be exclusively available at Warriors Shop at Thrive City on Wednesday. And for Thursday’s game, Chase cardholders can take 50 percent off their purchase at all eateries and at Warriors Shop locations when using their Chase credit or debit card, and all fans in attendance will receive a Warriors’ 75th Anniversary Pennant, courtesy of Chase.

WARRIORS BASKETBALL ACADEMY HOSTS OVERNIGHT CAMP

The Warriors Basketball Academy will be hosting an overnight camp from June 23-26 for boys and girls, ages 9-16, at the Warriors Basketball Facility in Oakland. The four-day, three-night experience is set to include special appearances by Warriors players Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damion Lee and Gary Payton II and will give campers the opportunity to improve their game in sessions led by the Warriors Basketball Academy staff. Each camper will receive a reversible camp jersey, camp t-shirt, headband, certificate, photo sessions with participating players and more. » Learn More