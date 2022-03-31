Warriors Announce Activations for Regular Season Finale, Presented by Chase

The Golden State Warriors today announced various activations to mark the team’s Regular Season Finale, presented by Chase, on Thursday, April 7 against the Los Angeles Lakers. Headlining the activations is a halftime performance by K-pop star BamBam, who will debut his new single, “Wheels Up,” which features Oakland-based recording artist, MAYZIN.

Additionally, on Wednesday, April 6, BamBam and the Warriors will drop an exclusive, co-branded merchandise line at the Thrive City Warriors Shop at 10 a.m., and host a meet and greet in Thrive City for 50 lucky fans. Fifty fans who purchase his new merchandise at the event will be randomly selected for a chance to meet BamBam and have the new merchandise signed in Thrive City.

BamBam’s rise in popularity began with his seven-year stint as a rapper with Got7, during which time the group released four albums and 10 mini-albums and became one of the most notable K-pop groups in the world. He made his solo debut in 2021, with his first extended album release. BamBam was named ‘Best Artist of Asia Celebrity’ at the 2021 Asia Artist Awards.

In addition, the Warriors will celebrate the team’s regular season finale with the following activations: