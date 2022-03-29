Warriors End Trip in Defeat, Fall to Grizzlies

The Warriors pulled off one shorthanded win earlier this trip, but the Grizzlies made sure that wouldn’t happen again on Monday as the Dubs ended their five-game road trip with a 123-95 defeat in Memphis.

The Warriors’ defense kept them in it through the first quarter, but the Grizzlies broke the game open in the second period, stretching what was a four-point lead to 26 by halftime, and the Warriors never threatened a comeback in the second half.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Poole - 25 Kuminga - 7 Kuminga - 4 Moody - 18 Wiggins -6 Poole - 3 Kuminga - 15 Poole - 5 5 Tied - 2



MEM Points Rebounds Assists Bane - 22 Adams - 9 Jones - 6 Brooks - 21 Tillman - 9 Williams - 4 Melton - 21 Melton - 6 3 Tied - 3 More Stats | Highlights

Jordan Poole led the way for the Dubs with a game-high 25 points, Moses Moody scored 18 off the bench and Jonathan Kuminga added 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists as the Dubs finished their five-game road trip with a 1-4 record, falling to 48-28 on the season after losing six of their last seven games overall.

POOLE’S STREAK OF 20-PLUS CONTINUES

Warriors guard Jordan Poole scored 13 of his 25 points in the third quarter, leading the team in scoring for the sixth time in the last seven games. His consecutive 3-pointers brought the Dubs within 18 points with 4:20 left in the third period, the closest the Dubs would get in the second half. Poole has now scored at least 20 points in a career-best 14-straight games, averaging over 25 points a game during that stretch.

WELCOME BACK ANDRE

After missing 29 of the last 30 games, including the last 21 over a three-week stretch, Andre Iguodala (lower back tightness) saw his first game action since Feb. 7. He checked into the game at the 3:18 mark of the first quarter and promptly hit a corner 3-pointer on his first offensive possession of the game. Iguodala finished with six points, three rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes of game action, and the Warriors were a plus-two with him on the floor.

NO MORANT, NO PROBLEM

With the win, the Grizzlies improved to 53-23 on the season, and 18-2 without All-Star guard Ja Morant, who missed Monday’s game with right knee soreness. Memphis has won nine of their last 10 games and their magic number to lock in the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs is two, meaning they need any combination of two more wins or Warriors losses to secure the second seed.

Memphis took the lead for good during a 7-0 run to close the first quarter, and that grew to a 14-1 spurt in the second period as the Grizzlies held the Warriors without a basket for nearly seven minutes. Memphis would add a separate 16-0 run in the period, as the Warriors shot just 27 percent from the floor in the first half.

UP NEXT:

After playing the team with the NBA’s second best record on Monday, the Dubs will take on the league-leading Suns (61-14) on Wednesday night. The game will coincide with the Warriors’ celebration of Latino Heritage Night, presented by Modelo, at Chase Center, and all fans in attendance will receive a free t-shirt. » Find Tickets

