The Daily Dubble - Minicamp Roundup

Warriors Minicamp, presented by Oracle NetSuite, officially came to a close today. The campers have left The Dubble after two weeks of training, workouts, practices and even a scrimmage up on the main floor of Chase Center.

Though the work may be done for now, Dub Nation can still celebrate the fun of the last two weeks. Take a look back at the best of the best from The Dubble as we recap the highlights of what went down at the minicamp.

Each day started off with a stop at The Dubble Cam where the squad had daily videos for fans. From calling to on Dub Nation to vote to dancing for the camera, fans got to check in with the Warriors each day.

Best of: Dubble Cam



The Dubble || @NetSuite pic.twitter.com/ToOA34zX6f — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 6, 2020

Once inside, the Dubs went straight to work in the lab, as they hit the hardwood for daily drills together. It would not have been a Dubs camp without a string of splashes.

Minicamp was more than just running basketball drills though. The squad pushed weights in the gym, getting their bodies ready for the trials and tribulations of next season.

Joining the group for minicamp were a pair of Warriors returning from injuries this past season: Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney.

Thompson has not made an in-game appearance since suffering a torn ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals last June and 470 days following the injury, the Warriors guard showed off just how his rehab was going with deep shots, quick cuts and even some dunks.

Head Coach Steve Kerr simply stated that Thompson was “looking really bouncy” following one practice.

“It’s great to have him out on the floor, in the locker room. Just his presence alone gave us a jolt of energy and excitement… He plays hard, and I think that makes everyone else want to play hard and get up to that level. Being able to be on the court with him, pass to him and set things up with him is just going to be good for everyone,” Kerr stated after Thompson’s first active day.

Also rehabbing through minicamp was center Kevon Looney. He played just 20 games during the Warriors’ 2019-20 campaign as he dealt with neuropathy and an abdomen injury.

Throughout camp, Kerr said that Looney was “healthy and moving really well.”

“That’s probably the best news of all out of camp,” Kerr remarked.

More exciting news that came from The Dubble: the team got to take the main floor for a scrimmage last Thursday.

The team was hyped to do so too. But don’t take our word for it, just listen-in on Jordan Poole:

Though the scrimmage was not a full game, it had four five-minute quarters and 12 active players with the action packed in to the shorter time frame.

All about the action.



The Dubble || @NetSuite pic.twitter.com/XTBaZONltg — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 3, 2020

Camp invitee from the G League’s Santa Cruz Warriors Ryan Taylor led the practice game with 18 points on six made three-pointers. Marquese Chriss logged nine points and a game-high seven rebounds while Poole had 12 points in the scrimmage.

Jeremy Pargo, a guard who joined Golden State from Santa Cruz on a 10-day contract this past season, also had 14 points while adding a buzzer-beater.

BEAT THE BUZZER



The Dubble || @NetSuite pic.twitter.com/VNXxvfJ2Gm — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 2, 2020

It wasn’t all about basketball and conditioning though, as the team found plenty of ways to bond while spending two weeks together.

“We can go upstairs (where) we have a golf simulator, we have a pool table, ping-pong, (and) corn hole,” detailed Chriss. “We have two TVs upstairs so we can watch the games… it’s been pretty fun!”

The amenities and activities in the Warriors Practice Facility were nice, but a few Dubs found a way to entertain themselves in a big way. And we mean BIG as Damion Lee and Juan Toscano-Anderson found a way to play NBA 2K21 on Chase Center’s 9,699-square-foot scoreboard.

Can you think of a better way to play?@NBA2K || @PlayStation pic.twitter.com/FOOW83gBe6 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 3, 2020

Beyond events within The Dubble, the Warriors took this time to address their concerns for social issues and voters rights.

Guard Mychal Mulder, though unable to participate in the upcoming general election, understands the importance of voting this year.

“Me being from Canada, I can’t vote in this election,” said Mulder after a practice. “But I think it’s extremely important for everybody who can to get out in this coming election. Everybody’s voice is important. Some people feel like they’re not heard and we got to prove that’s not true. I feel like it’s important and people have fought for hundreds of years to give us an opportunity to vote, and it’s important everybody gets out and does so… Even though it’s not my own (election), I understand how important it is.”

“This election is huge for us as Americans, for people in this country,” said Damion Lee. “For Black, brown, Latino, minority people, this election is huge so just make sure you’re registered to vote.”

Poole echoed a similar sentiment to his teammates, saying: "Our generation is the upcoming generation and our goals matter just as much as those who voted before us… just being able to vote is the way that your voice can be heard.”

The Dubble was fun and meaningful event to all — players, staff, and Dub Nation — as the squad was finally able to unite once again. However, the fun and games was all about preparation.

“We have a lot of work ahead to build into what we hope will be a good team, playoff team,” said the Warriors’ head coach.

"The work is ahead of us."



The Dubble || @NetSuite pic.twitter.com/flKzUQzqtU — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 4, 2020

“The work is ahead of us,” Kerr continued. “Our young players have made great improvements. “They’re working hard this summer. But we need to get everybody on the court together and have everybody healthy, and hopefully add a couple of good players through the draft and free agency, and see what we can build this upcoming season.”