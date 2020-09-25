What They Are Saying in The Dubble - 9/25/20

Following the third day of Warriors Minicamp, presented by Oracle NetSuite, Head Coach Steve Kerr and center Marquese Chriss took to the mic to speak with media. The hot topics of the day: the return of Klay Thompson, who was back on the court 470 days after tearing his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

See what each had to say about the guard’s return, and hear what else they have seen through the first few days in The Dubble:

On being back in the gym with the rest of the Warriors:

“It’s been pretty fun just being able to have everyone back here… a lot of the young guys have been here together, but having our vets come back in and get this work in has been pretty good for us… being able to build some chemistry and get some more fluidity going has been good.”

On practicing and potentially playing alongside Klay Thompson:

“I’m really excited. I’m really glad he’s out here with us. I didn’t ever get a chance to play with him — or even scrimmage or practice with him — so it’s been good… Just having him back in the gym is a different type of energy. He’s a fun guy, he’s positive. He plays hard, and I think that makes everyone else want to play hard and get up to that level. Being able to be on the court with him, pass to him and set things up with him is just going to be good for everyone.”

On the team activities inside The Dubble:

“We can go upstairs (where) we have a golf simulator, we have a pool table, ping-pong, corn hole. We have two TVs upstairs so we can watch the games… it’s been pretty fun!”

His first impressions of seeing Klay Thompson on the court:

“Number one: it’s great to see him, a sight for our sore eyes… it’s great to have him out on the floor, in the locker room, just his presence alone gave us a jolt of energy and excitement. And then practice went well… I didn’t expect him to be in top shape, top form, and he was not, but he moved well. It’s a good first step.”

On the challenge of coaching the Dubs through this offseason:

“Biggest challenge for us is we don’t know each other very well… you don’t just throw a group together and expect it to succeed. Right now we don’t know each other well enough. We need to be able to incorporate the young guys who are now on our roster with the veterans and they all need to get to know each other, play together and learn each other’s tendencies. The beauty of the game is that five-man awareness together, and that’s the beauty of what we’ve had here for many years. But that took time.”

On what he is doing differently in the minicamp compared to preseason training camps:

“We’re doing a lot of transition drills, a lot of running and shooting, a lot of 3-on-3 work… we haven’t gotten into a lot of the detail we would normally get into. For example: we haven’t had a lot of defensive drill work yet. In a normal training camp you’ve got to put that in right away because you have a game so quickly.”