What They Are Saying in The Dubble - 9/23/20

After almost seven months, the Golden State Warriors are back on the hardwood at Chase Center as they begin Warriors Minicamp, presented by Oracle NetSuite.

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr and guard Jordan Poole met with media after the first day of practice to discuss a wide range of topics, from hoops to current news in the fight for racial justice. Take a listen to what they had to say, or see some of the excerpts below:

On having the Warriors practicing together in The Dubble:

“I think for us, for our team, it was really a relief to be out on the floor playing basketball again together, competing, laughing, enjoying ourselves. The guys looked great. There was a lot of good energy. They had a lot of fun out there today. First time really that any of them have had a chance to play real basketball other than just kind of one-on-one stuff in a long time.”

His reaction to updates in the Breonna Taylor shooting:

“It's just so demoralizing. It's so discouraging. I just keep thinking about the generation of American kids of any color; is this the way we want to raise them? Is this the country we want to live in?… There's just so much violence, and it's demoralizing when we can't be accountable or hold anyone to account for it. The really demoralizing thing is we have a really powerful movement that's happening. We have so many people who care about this country and so many people who want change and believe in equal justice for Black and brown communities, and yet we don't have it."

On how he plans to run the minicamp:

“I'm approaching this very differently from a normal training camp where we're trying to prepare for a game in six days. We don't have a game to prepare for. So this is really two weeks of basketball… Today we played a lot of 3-on-3, we went over 3-on-3 concepts, we did a lot of running and transition stuff, a ton of shooting. I think the guys enjoyed practice, but it felt like a good way to kind of ease into a little tougher practice tomorrow and the next day, to the point where we can ultimately scrimmage 5-on-5 full court, and we'll get there before too long.”

On the importance of being back together and team bonding:

“It's been a long time since we've had the group together, and part of it is these guys just love to play basketball and compete, so we want to give them that opportunity. You know, the thing that I miss from playing that every former player will tell you he misses or she misses from playing is just the locker room banter and talking trash to your teammates and competing, making fun of each other. So it was good to get back in the gym and feel that energy and that camaraderie."

On being back around teammates again:

“It’s fun being able to see their faces, interact with the guys who have been home or who have been away. Being able to at least come back and connect as a unit, it definitely is wholesome.”

On working with new Player Mentor Coach (and former Warrior) Leandro Barbosa:

“Me and ‘LB’ worked out a couple times in the past couple weeks. Man I’m glad to have LB here. I watched him growing up as a kid when he played with the (Phoenix) Suns… being able to see somebody I watched on TV as a kid and played on video games is wholesome for sure.”

On the state of racial inequality in society today:

“We demand justice… it’s definitely unfair how we’re being treated. We need to be heard and I know we won’t stop until something changes. Our ancestors have been fighting, some fought their entire lives to at least get us to the point where we are now. It’d be a slap in the face if we were to stop now… we won’t stop until our voices are heard.”

On what it means to be able to vote:

“This will be my first time being able to vote (in a presidential election). Our generation is the upcoming generation and our goals matter just as much as those who voted before us… just being able to vote is the way that your voice can be heard.”