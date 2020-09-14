Warriors Name Leandro Barbosa Player Mentor Coach

The Golden State Warriors have named Leandro Barbosa Player Mentor Coach as part of Head Coach Steve Kerr’s staff, the team announced today.

Barbosa spent two seasons with the Warriors from 2014-16, helping the franchise capture its first NBA title in 40 years during his first season with the club (2014-15) and win an NBA-record 73 regular season games the following year in 2015-16. In his two seasons with Golden State, Barbosa averaged 6.7 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 15.4 minutes over 134 games and appeared in an additional 44 postseason contests.

Originally selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the 28th overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, Barbosa played 14 seasons in the NBA and averaged 10.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 850 career games with the Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics and the Warriors. In 2006-07, he earned the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award with the Suns, posting career-high averages of 18.1 points and 4.0 assists in 32.7 minutes over 80 games (18 starts). The Sao Paulo, Brazil, native has played the last three seasons in his home country of Brazil.