“When I was a rookie, it was pretty much my first time outside of the city that I grew up in,” said Hill. “This family took me in like I was theirs.”



The relationship was just what Hill needed at that time in his life.

A BEAUTIFUL CONNECTION

GEORGE HILL HAD never met either of his own grandfathers. In fact, they were so far out of the picture that neither of his parents had met them either. That missing generation of men, along with the street life that can engulf communities across this country, was the broken reality of what Hill saw around him during his formative years growing up in inner-city Indianapolis.



The most prominent elderly male figure Hill did have in his life was his great-grandfather, Gilbert Edison. Describing Edison as a handsome man who loved to dress, Hill recalls talking sports and listening to his great-grandfather’s childhood stories as they sat together. Hill bought Edison a new deck of playing cards every two days because after 48 hours of solitaire, the over-shuffled cards bent into an unusable “U” shape. They shared a beautiful connection, even with the age gap.



Despite the allures of fast money and street fame pulling his peers into orbit, Hill stayed on track thanks to mentors like Edison, an older cousin named Albert Germany and some of his basketball coaches. That focus on the sport he loved granted him access to compete against some of the country’s brightest up-and-coming talents throughout Hill’s career at Broad Ripple High School and along the AAU circuit.



Some of the most competitive action, however, came on quiet days with no fans in the stands. The likes of Zach Randolph, Josh McRoberts, the Zeller and Plumlee brothers, Eric Gordon, Jeff Teague, Gordon Hayward, Gary Harris, Courtney Lee, Rodney Carney, Robert Vaden, Mike Conley and Greg Oden all shuffled through Indianapolis pick-up games, forming a fiery crucible for any Hoosier teenager to battle.



“It was fun summers,” Hill said. “Before all the open runs you see in Los Angeles now, I think Indianapolis had some of the best open gyms in the summer.”