Because of this rich history and notable alumni, those who graduate from an HBCU beam with pride knowing they are among a list of high-achieving, trailblazing individuals who did the same. In the U.S., HBCUs are responsible for a large percentage of the nation’s Black doctors, lawyers and judges; nearly 12.5 percent of the country’s Black CEOs are products of Black colleges.



“When you look at society today, it's one of the reasons quite often you will hear people say that HBCUs are directly responsible for the Black middle class,” said Dr. Kent J. Smith, President of Langston University, the westernmost historically black college in America with campuses in Langston, Oklahoma City and Tulsa.



“Those very important positions in society that tend to lend themselves towards requiring higher education, a large percentage if not the predominant percentage of the makeup of African Americans have attended or graduated from a historically Black college or university in the United States of America.”



Black colleges’ unique combination of minority representation among faculty and staff along with a more intimate classroom setting allow students, particularly minority students, the opportunity to flourish in an environment where their voices are not only heard but celebrated.



“If you speak to a student or a graduate of a historically black college or university, I think the first thing they will tell you is that attending an HBCU affords an opportunity for them to get to know themselves better from an African-American standpoint in the historical construct in a more detailed way that's not traditionally taught in K-through-12 education,” said Dr. Smith.



“A lot of our students had not ever had that opportunity to truly receive an education holistically from people who look like them and understand the struggles that they may or may not have gone through.”



Being around high-achieving Black students is exactly what Raynita Mason, the current crown-holder of the Miss Langston title, enjoys the most about attending Langston. Growing up in inner-city Detroit, Mason cherishes her opportunity to be around and be motivated by other like-minded peers who look like her and understand her.



“Just being around Black excellence, there’s no better feeling,” Mason said. “It literally drives you to want to be better. You are constantly watching your peers thrive.”