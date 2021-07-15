Seth Curry: 76ers Exit Interviews

The following article is based off the script to an episode of the 76ers Podcast Network's 'Exit Interview' mini-series, which can be heard on the feed for The Scoop.

Perhaps no member of the 76ers made a bigger "splash" in the playoffs than Seth Curry.

Was Joel Embiid the most dominant Sixer?

Without question.

But as far as a player whose impact made the biggest jump from the regular season to the postseason, it would be hard not to give the nod to Curry.

Averaging about 3.0 more minutes in the playoffs, the 30-year old guard increased his scoring from 12.5 to 19.0 points per game, while his net rating soared to nearly 13.0.

.@SDotCurry had himself a playoff run bundling up the stats. presented by @Geico pic.twitter.com/3EVx5uYdtz — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 3, 2021

Curry, of course, is an incredible 3-point shooter; statistically, he's one of the best ever.

He converted 45.0% of his attempts during the regular season, good for sixth-best in the NBA, and knocked down 126 threes overall.

In the playoffs, Curry was legit throwing flames, torching the net at a clip of 50.6% from beyond the arc - far and away the highest mark for any player in the postseason with at least 80 shots from deep.

As good as Curry was from the perimeter, he was even more efficient inside it.

He sank nearly 68.0% of his two's taken within 10 feet, and went from a 47.0% pull-up jump shooter in the regular season to better than 60.0% in the playoffs.

Curry proved to be way more than a one-dimensional player.

Revisiting how Curry's seventh season as a pro began makes the way he finished all the more impressive.

He landed with the 76ers, his seventh team, the night of the draft, just weeks before the start of training camp.

Then, after going off for a season-best 28-point game against Washington, Curry wound up in health and safety protocols due to a positive COVID-19 test.

By his own admission, and that of coaches and teammates, too, Curry needed some time to get his rhythm back.

He had some solid stretches as the season went on, but it wasn't until the Sixers' eight-game winning streak that bridged April and May that he really hit his stride.

Curry netted 20 points or more in four of his last eight games, and carried that momentum right into the Sixers' opening round series against the Wizards.

In Game 5, on the heels of a loss to the Wizards, it was Curry who helped catalyze a Sixers' close out.

Curry later eclipsed that 30-point outing with a 36-piece in Game 5 of the second round against Atlanta.

All said and done, Curry had his best season as a pro in his first year with the Sixers. His 8.2 ret rating was nearly double his next-closest mark, and his assist percentage and free throw shooting were at all-time highs.

Curry was exactly what Daryl Morey was looking for when he dealt for the veteran on draft night.

