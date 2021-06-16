76ers Fall to Hawks in Game 5

The 76ers lost Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals Wednesday at The Center, 109-106.

They head to Atlanta Friday aiming to keep their season alive, now trailing the best-of-seven series, 3-2.

The Sixers held an 87-69 lead after the third quarter, but the Hawks outscored the Sixers, 40-19, in the fourth quarter.

Joel Embiid finished with a team-high 37 points, plus 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and four blocks.

Embiid had a very strong first quarter, scoring 17 points on perfect 8-for-8 shooting. He made his lone 3-point attempt, and recorded two blocks, an assist, and a block in the frame. The Sixers took a 14-point lead (38-24) out of the first frame.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 39 points, seven assists, and three steals. Young scored 25 points in the second half, and 13 in the fourth quarter.

“Tomorrow we have to put it behind us, go to Atlanta, and find a way to win," said Tobias Harris. "Our backs are against the wall right now, and we have to play like it.”

Key Contributors:

Seth Curry

Curry tallied 36 points, shooting 7-for-12 from deep and 3-for-4 from the foul line. He also grabbed seven rebounds and two steals.



Curry scored 25 of his points in the second half.

Ben Simmons

Simmons finished with eight points, four rebounds, and a game-high nine rebounds.

Quote to Note:

Doc Rivers, postgame:

“We’ll get back up. We’ll be back here for Game 7. I believe that.”

Up Next:

The Sixers are headed back to Atlanta, where they will face the Hawks once again in Friday’s Game 6.

The Hawks had four finishers in double figures. John Collins notched a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double.

“It’s going to be a crazy atmosphere,” Rivers said of Game 6. “Good. We’ll be ready for it.”

Friday’s Game 6 tips at 7:30 p.m. ET.