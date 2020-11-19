Team Acquires Seth Curry

PHILADELPHIA – NOV. 18, 2020 – Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has acquired Seth Curry from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Josh Richardson and the draft rights to Tyler Bey, the No. 36 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

A career .443 shooter from three-point range, Curry is an eight-year NBA veteran, and has seen action in 256 games with Dallas, Portland, Sacramento, Phoenix, Cleveland and Memphis. He holds career averages of 10.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 22.3 minutes per contest. Last season, Curry connected on more than 45-percent of his three-point attempts, finishing third in the league in that category. Over the past two seasons, he’s made 258 threes, including 187 off the bench, which ranks 11th in the NBA over that span.

Curry originally signed with Golden State following the 2013 NBA Draft and began his professional career with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA G League, prior to making his NBA debut with Memphis. As a collegian, Curry spent his final three seasons at Duke after beginning his NCAA career at Liberty. In his senior season with the Blue Devils, he led the team in scoring with an average of 17.5 points per game while hitting on .438 percent of his three-point attempts. He was selected to the All-ACC First Team as Duke posted a 30-6 record, reaching the Elite Eight. Curry’s brother, Stephen, is a three-time NBA champion and two-time MVP playing for the Golden State Warriors and his father, Dell, spent 16 seasons in the NBA, capturing the 1993-94 Sixth Man of the Year Award.

Richardson spent one season with the 76ers and appeared in 55 games (53 starts), averaging 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 30.7 minutes per contest.