Quick Facts | Daryl Morey

Philadelphia is adding one of the NBA’s most successful executives to lead basketball operations.

After 14 years with the Houston Rockets, Daryl Morey joins the 76ers as President of Basketball Operations, reuniting with his former Boston Celtics colleague and newly-appointed Sixers head coach Doc Rivers.

The Sixers basketball department now boasts the “1-2 punch” of Morey and General Manager Elton Brand.

Get to know Morey a bit better…