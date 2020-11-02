Quick Facts | Daryl Morey
Philadelphia is adding one of the NBA’s most successful executives to lead basketball operations.
After 14 years with the Houston Rockets, Daryl Morey joins the 76ers as President of Basketball Operations, reuniting with his former Boston Celtics colleague and newly-appointed Sixers head coach Doc Rivers.
The Sixers basketball department now boasts the “1-2 punch” of Morey and General Manager Elton Brand.
Get to know Morey a bit better…
Morey grew up in a small town near Medina, Ohio, before attending Northwestern University, where he studied computer science and statistics. He earned his MBA at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Morey’s first NBA gig came with the Boston Celtics, where he spent three years as Senior Vice President of Operations, overlapping with Rivers’ tenure.
Joining the Rockets in 2006 as Assistant General Manager, Morey was promoted to General Manager a year later, in May 2007.
In Morey’s 14 seasons with the Rockets, the franchise never finished with a losing record.
Over that 14 year period, the Rockets accumulated a 640-400 (.615) overall record.
Those Houston squads made the playoffs in 11 of those 14 seasons, including the last eight consecutive seasons - the longest active streak in the NBA.
Throughout Morey’s tenure in Houston, he orchestrated major acquisitions headlined by James Harden’s move from Oklahoma City to Houston in 2012. Morey and the Rockets also brought in All-Stars Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, and Kyle Lowry during Morey’s time at the helm.
Morey earned NBA Executive of the Year honors in 2018 after earning votes for the award in multiple seasons throughout his career. The Rockets achieved a franchise-best 65-17 record that season.
As an active and highly respected member of the sports analytics community, Morey continues to co-chair the annual MIT Sloan Sports Conference.