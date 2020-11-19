Quick Facts | Seth Curry

The 76ers welcomed one of the NBA’s finest shooters to Philadelphia late Wednesday night.

Seth Curry will join the Sixers for the 2020-21 season via a draft-night trade with the Dallas Mavericks, following a season of career-highs.

Curry ranks second in NBA history in career 3-point percentage (44.3%, behind only Steve Kerr).

Get to know the new Sixer sharpshooter a bit better…

Curry grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina, where basketball was the family business. He graduated from Charlotte Christian School in 2008.

Seth’s father Dell Curry played for the Charlotte Hornets at the time, while his older brother Stephen Curry (two years Seth’s senior) was also rising through the ranks.

Curry began his college career at Liberty University, where he led all college freshmen in scoring during the 2008-09 season, averaging 20.2 points per game.

Curry transferred to Duke University following the 2008-09 season, where he played three seasons under Mike Krzyzewski.

As a senior, Curry was named to the All-ACC First Team, but was subsequently not selected in the 2013 NBA Draft.

Curry spent the 2013 preseason with the Golden State Warriors, but was waived prior to the regular season.

He signed with the Warriors’ G League (then D-League) affiliate Santa Cruz Warriors later in 2013. After an impressive start, Curry made his NBA debut with the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 1, 2014, prior to getting waived.

2014 also led to a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers prior to the conclusion of the season.

In the 2014-15 season, Curry played for the Orlando Magic’s then-affiliate Erie BayHawks. He played in 43 games for the BayHawks, averaging 23.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game, converting 48.4% of his field goals, shooting 46.7% from deep, and making 92.6% of his free throws.

Late in the 2014-15 NBA season, Curry joined the Phoenix Suns, sparking the beginning of his full-time NBA career.

Since his time with the Suns, Curry has played for the Sacramento Kings (2015-16), Portland Trail Blazers (2018-19), and Dallas Mavericks (2016-17, 2019-20).

Curry is joining the Sixers on the heels of arguably his best statistical season, averaging 12.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 24.6 minutes per game with the Mavericks in 2019-20.

He shot a career-high 49.5% from the field, and 45.2% from deep.

On Feb. 28, 2020, Curry exploded for 37 points against Miami, shooting a nearly perfect 8-for-9 from deep.

The sharpshooter finished in double figures 36 times in the 2019-20 season, and had 12 20-plus point performances.

Worth noting: the family business is still booming. Aside from future Hall-of-Famer and brother Steph in Golden State, Curry has a pair of NBA brothers-in-law, Damion Lee (married to his sister, Sydel Curry-Lee) and Austin Rivers (brother of Seth’s wife, Callie Rivers).

Curry’s father-in-law is none other than his new head coach, Doc Rivers.

Check back into sixers.com for more updates as the 2020-21 season approaches.