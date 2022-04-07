Sixers Fall to Raptors in Toronto | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (49-31) fell to the Toronto Raptors (47-33), 119-114, on the road on Thursday night to conclude a three-game road trip.

Philadelphia’s largest lead was 15 points in the first quarter, before falling behind and then ultimately leading 60-56 at halftime. Toronto outscored the Sixers 31-25 in the third quarter and 32-29 in the fourth.

Thursday’s contest was the last of the four-game season series between the Sixers and Raptors. Toronto won the series, 3-1.

For the game, the Sixers shot 37-for-75 (.493) overall, 19-for-36 (.528) from beyond the arc, and 21-for-25 (.840) from the free-throw line. The home Raptors countered with shooting totals of 45-for-91 (.495) from the field, 15-for-33 (.455) from 3, and 14-for-18 (.778) from the line.

Pascal Siakam’s 37 points and 11 rebounds in his triple-double effort for the Raptors were both game-high totals. He added a team-leading 12 assists, plus two steals, in 37 minutes of action. Teammate Gary Trent Jr. shot 5-for-8 from 3-point range and dropped 30 points in total.

Toronto scored 25 points off 17 Sixers turnovers.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

In 37 minutes of play, Embiid recorded a team-high 30 points (10-22 fg, 10-12 ft) and 10 rebounds.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey followed up his 8-for-11 performance from 3-point range in Tuesday’s win with four 3-pointers on five attempts in this game. He finished with 22 points (7-11 fg, 4-5 3fg, 4-5 ft), three rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one blocked shot in 37 minutes.

Danny Green

In 39 minutes as a starter, Green connected on a season-high six 3-point field goals. His 18 points (6-9 fg, 6-7 3fg) came with five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and a block.

James Harden

Harden dished out a game-high 15 assists on top of his 13 points (3-12 fg, 1-4 3fg, 6-6 ft) for a double-double.

Up Next:

The Sixers close out the regular season with a home back-to-back this weekend in South Philadelphia: Saturday at 1 p.m. versus the Indiana Pacers and Sunday at 7 p.m. against the Detroit Pistons.