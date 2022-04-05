76ers Visit Pacers in Indianapolis

The 76ers (48-30) will look to keep momentum rolling Tuesday in Indianapolis, visiting the Pacers (25-54).

The Sixers will seek their third consecutive victory, after a strong showing in both parts of their weekend back-to-back versus Charlotte and Cleveland.

Sunday’s matchup in Cleveland marked the start of a three-game road trip for the 76ers, visiting the Pacers Tuesday and the Raptors Thursday in Toronto for their final road game of the regular season.

The Sixers rallied from behind in Sunday’s win, led by Joel Embiid’s dominant 44-point, 17-rebound double-double, plus three assists, a steal, and a season-high-tying five blocks. Embiid shot 12-for-26 from the field, 3-for-6 from long range, and 17-for-20 from the free throw line.

James Harden notched his second triple-double as a 76er in the victory, finishing with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey added 11 points apiece in the victory.

The Sixers trailed by as many as 12, but their third quarter performance, for the second time in as many days, made a lasting impact.

It was a 32-25 advantage in the third period Sunday versus the Cavaliers that covered their halftime deficit. Saturday against the Hornets, the Sixers launched a 45-27 third quarter performance at home, ultimately creating the separation needed for their lopsided 144-114 victory.

As of Tuesday morning, the Sixers occupy the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, tied record-wise with the No. 3 Bucks (48-30). Both teams trail the No. 2 Celtics by 0.5 games,and the No. 1 Heat by 2.5 games.

Also of Tuesday morning, Embiid is second in the NBA in scoring, averaging 30.2 points per game, trailing only LeBron James (30.3 ppg). Harden is second in the league in assists per game (10.1 apg). Matisse Thybulle is fourth in the NBA in steals per game (1.8 spg).

Tuesday’s matchup tips at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Pacers have dropped their last seven games in a row, falling most recently to the Pistons, 121-117, Sunday.

Oshae Brissett was the Pacers’ leading scorer Tuesday, notching a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double. Tyrese Haliburton shared a game-best 17 assists in the matchup, plus 19 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks.

Goga Bitadze (right foot soreness), Malcolm Brogdon (lower back soreness), and T.J. McConnell (right wrist ligament surgery) are questionable Tuesday, while Chris Duarte (left big toe soreness), Ricky Rubio (left knee ACL tear), Myles Turner (left foot stress reaction), and T.J. Warren (left navicular fracture) are out.

