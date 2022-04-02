Sixers Beat Hornets By 30 with Season-High 144 Points | Game Recap At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (47-30) defeated the Charlotte Hornets (40-38), 144-114, at home on Saturday afternoon to win the season series between the two teams by a 3-1 count. Philadelphia’s 144 points, 38 assists, and 21 3-pointers all represent season-high totals.

Seven Sixers scored in double figures, including all five starters. The team scored 86 points in the second half, including a 45-27 third quarter. Tyrese Maxey scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half.

The Sixers shot an efficient 61-percent (53-87) from the field, 49-percent (21-43) from 3-point range, and 81-percent (17-21) from the free-throw line. On the other side, the visiting Hornets went 42-for-87 (.483) from the floor, 11-for-30 (.367) from 3, and 19-for-24 (.792) from the foul line.

Miles Bridges led Charlotte in scoring with 20 points on 6-for-12 shooting, 1-for-4 from long range, and 7-for-10 from the line.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

In 31 minutes, Embiid delivered a game-high 29 points (12-16 fg, 1-3 3fg, 4-6 ft) and 14 rebounds, plus six assists.

Tobias Harris

Harris shot 8-for-13 overall, 5-for-9 from 3, and 2-for-2 from the line to finish with 23 points. His five 3-pointers are the most he’s made in a game this season, and he added five rebounds, four assists, and a steal in 32 minutes of work.

James Harden

Harden notched a double-double with 12 points (4-10 fg, 2-6 3fg, 2-2 ft) and a game-high 13 assists in 31 minutes of play. He neared a triple-double with eight rebounds as well.

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey’s strong second half propelled him to 19 points (7-12 fg, 3-5 3fg, 2-2 ft), two rebounds, four assists, and two steals for the game.

Matisse Thybulle

In 21 minutes as a starter, Thybulle posted 12 points (5-7 fg, 2-4 3fg), three rebounds, two assists, and a team-high three steals.

Shake Milton/Georges Niang

Milton (3-6 fg, 2-5 3fg, 2-4 ft) and Niang (4-5 fg, 2-3 3fg) both added 10 points off the Sixers’ bench. Milton clocked a bench-high 26 minutes, while Niang played 20 minutes as a reserve.

Up Next:

Tomorrow, the Sixers visit the Cleveland Cavaliers at 6 p.m. to tip off a three-game road trip. Philadelphia seeks a season sweep against the Cavs after taking each of the first three meetings.

