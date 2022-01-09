76ers Seek Seventh Straight in Houston

For the second consecutive Monday, the 76ers (22-16) will face the Houston Rockets (11-30). This time, Houston plays host for the regular-season series closer.

The Sixers are on a roll, seeking their seventh straight victory. Monday’s matchup comes on the heels of the Sixers’ decisive 119-100 victory over the San Antonio Spurs Friday.

Joel Embiid led the way Friday, notching his sixth consecutive 30-plus point outing, featuring 31 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists. Tobias Harris scored 23 points on efficient 9-for-12 shooting, plus seven rebounds and five assists.

Harris reiterated his respect - and awe - for Embiid’s latest hot streak postgame.

“He’s a guard in a center’s body,” Harris said. “What can’t he do?”

Seth Curry tallied 23 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. Returning from two games away (health and safety protocols), Matisse Thybulle shot a perfect 5-for-5 from the field, resulting in a 12-point, two-rebound, two-steal performance.

Philadelphia native Charlie Brown Jr. made his Sixers debut Friday, and totalled three points, three rebounds, and two steals in his 12 minutes of play.

“He had great energy for us,” Harris said of Brown Jr. postgame. “In passing lanes, you can see the size, he’s got long arms, can defend, and gets out there and runs. Heck of a player. It’s good to see guys get an opportunity.”

In the first meeting between the Sixers and Rockets, Embiid recorded his third career triple-double, finishing with 31 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists, a steal, and two blocks in 30 minutes of play. Embiid shot 12-for-20 from the field and 6-for-7 from the foul line.

In that same outing, Furkan Korkmaz notched his first career double-double, finishing with 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and a steal. He shot 8-for-14 from the field and 5-for-5 from the charity stripe.

As of Sunday evening, Tyrese Maxey (health and safety protocols), Shake Milton (back contusion), Paul Reed (health and safety protocols), Jaden Springer (non-COVID illness) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) are out for Monday’s contest.

Monday’s matchup tips at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Opponent Outlook:

The Rockets have dropped eight of their last nine outings, most recently falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday at home, 141-123, marking the first night of their back-to-back.

Former Sixer Christian Wood was the Rockets’ leading scorer Sunday, finishing with 22 points, eight rebounds, and three assists. Wood leads Houston in scoring (17.0 ppg) and rebounding (10.2 rpg) this season.

In last Monday’s meeting with the Sixers, Garrison Mathews led the way for Houston in scoring, finishing with 23 points, seven rebounds, and an assist.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic