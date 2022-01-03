Joel Embiid's Triple-Double Leads Sixers Past Rockets | At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (20-16) defeated the Houston Rockets (10-28), 133-113, at home on Monday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

Joel Embiid recorded the third triple-double of his career with game highs of 31 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists.

.@JoelEmbiid has his career-high-tying 4th consecutive 30-pt game. It's the 4th time he's strung together such a streak. It's also his 85th career game w/ 30+ points. He is the 8th @sixers player w/ at least 85 such games, joining 7 Hall of Famers. h/t @EliasSports/@Stathead — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) January 4, 2022

The Sixers’ 133 points represent a new season high. In the effort, the home team ultimately finished 50-for-96 (.521) from the field, 17-for-40 (.425) from beyond the arc, and 16-for-17 from the foul line. Houston shot 37-for-89 (.416) overall, 15-for-44 (.341) from long range, and 24-for-33 (.727) from the free-throw line.

Trailing by one point at halftime, the Sixers outscored the Rockets 41-29 in the third quarter and 30-21 in the final period.

Philadelphia registered 54 rebounds, 33 assists, seven steals, and seven blocks.

Seven Rockets scored in double figures, led by 23 points from Garrison Mathews on 6-of-10 shooting, 4-for-8 from 3, and 7-for-8 from the free-throw line.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

The four-time All-Star’s 31 points came on 12-for-20 shooting (1-2 3fg) and 6-for-7 at the free-throw line. Embiid added a steal and two blocks in 30 minutes of action.

Furkan Korkmaz

Korkmaz started for the eighth time this season and notched the first double-double of his career with 24 points (8-14 fg, 3-8 3fg, 5-5 ft) and 11 rebounds. He added six assists and a steal in a game-high 36 minutes.

Isaiah Joe

On the back of a 5-for-8 mark from 3-point range, Joe matched a career-high with 18 points (6-9 fg, 5-8 3fg, 1-1 ft) in 21 minutes off the Philadelphia bench.

Seth Curry

All 15 of Curry’s points came in the second half, adding five rebounds and five assists over the course of the game. In 30 minutes of play, Curry connected on six of his 13 field goal attempts, including a 3-for-8 performance from long distance.

Tobias Harris

Harris tallied 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and a block in his 35 minutes.

Up Next:

The Sixers have one game away from home next, a 7 p.m. start on Wednesday at the Orlando Magic.