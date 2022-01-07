Embiid Electrifies, Sixers Beat Spurs for Sixth Straight Win | At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (22-16) extended their winning streak to six games with a 119-100 win over the San Antonio Spurs (15-23) at home on Friday night.

Philadelphia scored 39 points in the first quarter and 71 points in the first half, with both marks tying a season high for the team.

The Sixers posted shooting totals of 45-for-87 (.517) overall, 8-for-23 (.348) from 3-point range, and 21-for-27 (.778) from the free-throw line. The visiting Spurs shot 38-for-92 (.413), 9-for-30 (.300) from long range, and 15-for-20 (.750) from the foul line.

San Antonio was led by Dejounte Murray, who tallied 27 points (10-23 fg, 3-6 3fg, 4-5 ft), five rebounds, a game-high nine assists, three steals, and one block in 36 minutes.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

In his sixth straight game with 30-plus points, Embiid scored 31 points on 10-for-23 shooting and 11-for-15 from the foul line. He finished with a double-double that included a game-high 12 rebounds on top of a team-high-tying seven assists in 32 minutes.

.@sixers @JoelEmbiid is up to 31 pts tonight & has now scored 30-or-more in each of his last 6 games. The only player 2/ a longer streak this season is @KingJames, who did so in 7 straight from 12/19-31. Last 76er with a streak so long was @alleniverson in 2006. h/t @Stathead — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) January 8, 2022

Tobias Harris

Harris tallied 23 points (9-12 fg, 5-6 ft), seven rebounds, and five assists in 34 minutes of play.

Seth Curry

In a game-high 37 minutes of action, Curry totaled 23 points of his own (10-18 fg, 3-8 3fg) with seven rebounds and seven assists.

Matisse Thybulle

Thybulle started in his return to the team after missing a pair of games due to health and safety protocols. The third-year pro registered 12 points on a perfect 5-for-5 shooting (1-1 3fg, 1-1 ft) and added two steals in 33 minutes.

@Sixers Social:

Up Next:

The Sixers take their six game winning streak on the road, where they’ll face the Rockets in Houston on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. Philadelphia’s next home game is Wednesday at 7 p.m. against the Charlotte Hornets.

Related Links:

Joel Embiid's Triple-Double Leads Sixers Past Rockets | At The Buzzer