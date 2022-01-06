Why Joel Embiid Should Earn Fifth Straight NBA All-Star Selection | Making The Case Presented by GEICO

**On Jan. 4, Embiid was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for games played in December. Two days later, Embiid held the third position for Eastern Conference frontcourt players in the first fan returns of 2022 NBA All-Star Voting.

The Case

He’s Joel Embiid.

Seriously, after an All-Rookie campaign in 2016-17, Joel Embiid’s been an NBA All-Star each of the past four seasons.

The three-time All-NBA and All-Defensive Team selection currently holds averages of 26.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.4 blocks in 33.2 minutes per game this season. Embiid is one of three players, alongside the league’s two most recent MVPs Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic, to rank inside the top-10 for both scoring and rebounding. His assist and steal numbers are the best of his career.

In December, Embiid upped his averages to 29.2 points and 11.2 rebounds in 34.5 minutes per game.

.@Sixers @JoelEmbiid has now scored at least 30 points in seven straight road games. That’s the longest such streak by an @NBA player over the last two seasons. The only 76ers ever with such a streak are @alleniverson (7 & 8) and Wilt Chamberlain (7). h/t @Stathead — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) December 31, 2021

Embiid leads the NBA in clutch points (98), free throws made per game (8.3), free throws attempted per game (10.3), and his three 40-point games are the third-most in the league.

The Performances

Nov. 6 at Chicago

The win over the Bulls secured an 8-2 start for the Sixers and was the 1,000th career victory for head coach Doc Rivers. Embiid led the team to their sixth straight win with 30 points (11-19 fg, season-high 4-5 3fg, 4-7 ft), a game-high 15 rebounds, and two blocks.

Nov. 27 vs. Minnesota

It was a vintage Embiid performance in his return to the lineup, willing the Sixers to double overtime: 42 points (12-23 fg, 2-4 3fg, 16-21 ft), 14 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and two blocked shots in a season-high 45 minutes of action.

Dec. 6 at Charlotte

Embiid went 15-for-20 from the floor, 1-for-2 from deep, and 12-for-14 from the foul line to reach a season-high 43 points in an overtime victory at Charlotte. The game’s leading scorer added 15 rebounds and seven assists.

Dec. 20 at Boston

The most recent of Embiid’s 40-point efforts came in a 108-103 win over rival Boston. Embiid posted a game-high 41 points (14-27 fg, 1-5 3fg, 12-14 ft) with 10 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks. It was his third-career outing with at least 40-10-5-4.

Joel Embiid had 40 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocks in a game for the 3rd time in his career. Only player with more such games since blocks became official in 1973-74? Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 4. pic.twitter.com/RxfccV8LWw — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 21, 2021

Dec. 30 at Brooklyn

Ending 2021 by beating Kevin Durant, James Harden and the Nets on their home floor, Embiid outscored both of those players by delivering 34 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and a block. He shot 11-for-23 from the field and 3-for-5 from 3-point range in the 110-102 win.

Jan. 3 vs. Houston

Embiid recorded the third triple-double of his career with game highs of 31 points (12-20 fg, 1-2 3fg, 6-7 ft), 15 rebounds, and 10 assists against the Rockets. Defensively, the four-time All-Star also registered two blocks to pass Hall of Famer Moses Malone for 10th on the 76ers all-time blocks list (479).

The Words

In a Media Day sit-down, second-year Sixers head coach Doc Rivers identified Embiid as a future MVP:

“He’s an MVP waiting to happen… I thought Joel was unstoppable when we played [against] him, and I knew he was good, I just didn’t know he was this good.”

Once the new season commenced, Rivers again:

“[His leadership is] so good. He’s been absolutely wonderful. Not just with his play but verbally, on the floor… And he’s in great shape, too. The blocks that he’s having… we’ve got a 7-foot-1 guy doing eurosteps. It’s incredible watching him play.”

New teammate Georges Niang reflecting on Embiid’s dominant December:

“I don’t really know where to begin. He’s been a monster. Punishing guys in the post, making threes, making contested jump shots, as you saw in Boston in that show he put on over there… I’m lucky enough to be on his team.”

Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr:

“Playing against Joel Embiid is like going through a time machine. It’s like playing against Patrick Ewing, Shaq and Hakeem Olajuwon. It’s a low-post game.”

Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kevin Durant:

"If you've been watching Joel and I play against each other, it's been [competitive] every game, even the All-Star Game. We just respect each other so much that the natural, competitive fire comes out. It's the name of the game."

