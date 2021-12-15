Sixers vs. Heat Game Preview

The 76ers (15-13) are back home to welcome the Miami Heat (16-12) on Wednesday night. It’s the front end of a home-road back-to-back for the Sixers, as they will travel to Brooklyn for a game against the Nets on Thursday.

Yesterday, the 76ers announced that they will be making a $50,000 donation to benefit the Sickle Cell Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) on behalf of the Sixers Youth Foundation.



This donation will be presented to CHOP by Marjorie Harris, Sixers Youth Foundation chairwoman, and Elton Brand, 76ers General Manager and Sixers Youth Foundation board member, during the game against the Heat.

Fans in attendance will have the chance to make donations as well. A QR Code will be shared in-arena during the game directing fans to CHOP’s donation page. There will also be four tables set up throughout The Center where fans can make donations.

The 76ers will be matching fan donations up to $10,000.

“At the Sixers Youth Foundation, we’re passionate about partnering with organizations who share our commitment to bettering children’s lives,” said Marjorie Harris, Chair of the Sixers Youth Foundation. “We’re honored to support CHOP in their mission of finding a curative therapy for sickle cell disease, something that impacts thousands of children in Philadelphia and around the world. With this donation, we hope to accelerate the amazing work that CHOP is doing, which will undoubtedly improve outcomes for children and enable them to lead happier, healthier lives.”

Last time out, the Sixers fell to the Memphis Grizzlies on the road on Monday night. Tyrese Maxey tallied a game-high-tying 23 points with a game-high seven assists in the loss, while Charles Bassey posted career highs across the board with 13 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in his first double-double effort.

“I will watch it once or twice, and then move on," Maxey said postgame. "We have a game Wednesday, and I think it is a back-to-back so move on to the next one and try to get those. Those are conference games so those are big ones.”

The injury report on Wednesday morning included the following players for the Heat:

Bam Adebayo - Out (Right Thumb; UCL Reconstruction)

Jimmy Butler - Out (Tailbone; Contusion)

Tyler Herro - Out (Right Quadriceps; Contusion)

Caleb Martin - Out (Health and Safety Protocols)

Markieff Morris - Out (Neck; Whiplash)

Victor Oladipo - Out (Right Knee; Injury Recovery)

Philadelphia’s Georges Niang (health and safety protocols) was downgraded to out.

Seth Curry (shoulder), Joel Embiid (rib) and Furkan Korkmaz (non-COVID illness) are questionable for the Sixers.

The 76ers and the Heat will match up three more times this season, with the second meeting scheduled for Jan. 15 in Miami. Last season, the Sixers won the series, 2-1, and have won eight of the last nine in South Philadelphia.

Wednesday night’s game is a 7 p.m. start.

Opponent Outlook:

The Heat (16-12) most recently dropped the first game of their four game road trip, 105-94, on Monday in Cleveland.

Jimmy Butler leads all Miami scorers with 22.8 points per game, but remains out of the lineup due to injury. Tyler Herro is next at 20.3 points per contest. Leading rebounder Bam Adebayo, averaging 10.2 boards per game, underwent thumb surgery on Dec. 6.

Offseason acquisition and Philadelphia native Kyle Lowry averages 13.8 points and a team-high 8.0 assists in 34.2 minutes per game.

Follow Along:

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic