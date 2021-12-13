76ers Fall to Grizzlies | At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (15-13) fell to the Memphis Grizzlies (17-11), 126-91, on the road on Monday night.

With Joel Embiid (rib) and Seth Curry (shoulder) ruled out just before tipoff, the Sixers shot 37-for-83 (.446) from the field, 4-for-22 (.182) from beyond the arc and 13-for-19 (.684) from the foul line. The Grizzlies went 47-for-89 (.528) overall, 14-for-34 (.412) from 3-point range and 18-for-23 (.783) from the free-throw line.

Memphis was again without Ja Morant (knee + health and safety protocols), but Dillon Brooks (23 points) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (22 points) combined for 45 points on their home court.

The Grizzlies had 12 steals and scored 18 points off 15 Sixers turnovers.

Key Contributors:

Tyrese Maxey

Tying a game-high mark with 23 points, Maxey converted nine of his 17 field goal attempts, including a pair of 3-pointers. The second-year player connected on each of his three free throws, while adding a game-high seven assists in 30 minutes as a starter.

Charles Bassey

It was a career night for the rookie Bassey, notching his first double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in 22 minutes (all career highs) off the Sixers bench.

after signing, Bassey’s amazing journey has only just begun. @CB_ONES23 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) September 24, 2021

Tobias Harris/Shake Milton/Furkan Korkmaz

All three players scored in double figures, with Harris and Milton going for 12 points apiece and Korkmaz adding 10.

Up Next:

The Sixers prepare to host the Miami Heat on Wednesday at 7 p.m., prior to traveling to Brooklyn for a game against the Nets the next night.