Sixers Youth Foundation to Donate $50,000 to the Sickle Cell Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA – DEC. 14, 2021 – The Philadelphia 76ers announced today that they will be making a $50,000 donation to benefit the Sickle Cell Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) on behalf of the Sixers Youth Foundation.



This donation will be presented to CHOP by Marjorie Harris, Sixers Youth Foundation chairwoman, and Elton Brand, 76ers General Manager and Sixers Youth Foundation board member, during tomorrow’s 76ers game against the Miami Heat.



“At the Sixers Youth Foundation, we’re passionate about partnering with organizations who share our commitment to bettering children’s lives,” said Marjorie Harris, Chair of the Sixers Youth Foundation. “We’re honored to support CHOP in their mission of finding a curative therapy for sickle cell disease, something that impacts thousands of children in Philadelphia and around the world. With this donation, we hope to accelerate the amazing work that CHOP is doing, which will undoubtedly improve outcomes for children and enable them to lead happier, healthier lives.”



Sickle cell disease is the most common inherited blood disorder in the United States affecting 100,000 Americans and about 1 in every 365 Black newborns. Today, the only cure for this chronic disease is a bone marrow transplant — an option available to few patients as less than 20% have a suitable match. However, CHOP researchers are on the cusp of a history-making breakthrough: a curative gene therapy that can reprogram a patient’s bone marrow and create healthy red blood cells in children with sickle cell disease.



“We are truly grateful for both the 76ers and the Sixers Youth Foundation and their support of our patients and Hospital,” said Monica Taylor Lotty, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer at CHOP. “This support will bring us one step closer to making this innovative breakthrough therapy a reality for children here in the Philadelphia region and beyond.”



During the game, fans in attendance will have the chance to make donations as well. A QR Code will be shared in-arena during the game directing fans to CHOP’s donation page. There will also be four tables set up throughout The Center where fans can make donations.

