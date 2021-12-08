Sixers Sweep Hornets in Charlotte | At The Buzzer

Snapshot:

The 76ers (14-11) defeated the Charlotte Hornets (14-13), 110-106, on the road on Wednesday night in the second game of the Monday-Wednesday set.

It was the Sixers’ 16th straight win over the Hornets, dating back to the 2016-17 season. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the streak matches their second-longest winning streak over a single opponent in franchise history.

The visiting Sixers converted 38-percent (13-34) of their 3-point field goal attempts compared to Charlotte’s 35-percent clip (10-29) from deep. Philadelphia shot 36-for-75 (.480) overall and 25-for-30 (.833) from the free-throw line. The Hornets finished 39-for-80 (.488) from the field and 18-for-21 (.857) from the line.

There were 16 lead changes and 12 ties. Charlotte’s Gordon Hayward posted a season-high 31 points (10-18 fg, 2-5 3fg, 9-10 ft) with five rebounds and a team-high seven assists in defeat.

Key Contributors:

Joel Embiid

Embiid led all scorers with 32 points (8-17 fg, 1-2 3fg, 15-19 ft) in 33 minutes. He added eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in the win.

It’s the ninth time in @JoelEmbiid’s career he’s tallied at least 75 points and 20 rebounds in a two game span. The only other 76ers to do so at least nine time are Hall of Famers Charles Barkley and Wilt Chamberlain. h/t @Stathead https://t.co/1TlABWLDbO — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) December 9, 2021

Seth Curry

Curry’s night included scoring 10 of his 23 points (8-14 fg, 4-8 3fg, 3-4 ft) in the third quarter. The Charlotte native also had four rebounds and a season-high eight assists – the most for any player in the game – in 35 minutes.

Tobias Harris

With eight of his 18 points (7-13 fg, 2-5 3fg, 2-2 ft) coming in the fourth quarter, Harris helped the Sixers to victory as the third starter in double figures.

@Sixers Social:

Jo just assisted his own dunk. unreal. pic.twitter.com/zMcfYhEQu4 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) December 9, 2021

Up Next:

The Sixers return home for a quick turnaround against the Utah Jazz on Thursday at 7 p.m. Then, the Golden State Warriors visit Philadelphia for an 8:30 p.m. showdown on Saturday night.

Additional Links:

