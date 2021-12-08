Sixers Sweep Hornets in Charlotte | At The Buzzer

76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets

76ers Get 32 Points from Joel Embiid and 23 from Seth Curry to Win Second Straight Game in Charlotte, Third Straight Overall
by Matt Murphy
Posted: Dec 08, 2021

The 76ers (14-11) defeated the Charlotte Hornets (14-13), 110-106, on the road on Wednesday night in the second game of the Monday-Wednesday set.

It was the Sixers’ 16th straight win over the Hornets, dating back to the 2016-17 season. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the streak matches their second-longest winning streak over a single opponent in franchise history.

The visiting Sixers converted 38-percent (13-34) of their 3-point field goal attempts compared to Charlotte’s 35-percent clip (10-29) from deep. Philadelphia shot 36-for-75 (.480) overall and 25-for-30 (.833) from the free-throw line. The Hornets finished 39-for-80 (.488) from the field and 18-for-21 (.857) from the line.

There were 16 lead changes and 12 ties. Charlotte’s Gordon Hayward posted a season-high 31 points (10-18 fg, 2-5 3fg, 9-10 ft) with five rebounds and a team-high seven assists in defeat.

Joel Embiid

  • Embiid led all scorers with 32 points (8-17 fg, 1-2 3fg, 15-19 ft) in 33 minutes. He added eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in the win.

Seth Curry

  • Curry’s night included scoring 10 of his 23 points (8-14 fg, 4-8 3fg, 3-4 ft) in the third quarter. The Charlotte native also had four rebounds and a season-high eight assists – the most for any player in the game – in 35 minutes.

Tobias Harris

  • With eight of his 18 points (7-13 fg, 2-5 3fg, 2-2 ft) coming in the fourth quarter, Harris helped the Sixers to victory as the third starter in double figures.

The Sixers return home for a quick turnaround against the Utah Jazz on Thursday at 7 p.m. Then, the Golden State Warriors visit Philadelphia for an 8:30 p.m. showdown on Saturday night.

