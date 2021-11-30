76ers Buy Black Program Opens Applications for Black Business Owners in Greater Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA – NOV. 30, 2021 – The Philadelphia 76ers have announced that the second annual round of applications for the 76ers Buy Black Program will begin today and continue through Dec. 10 at midnight via Sixers.com/BuyBlack. In its first year, the 76ers Buy Black Program received over 700 applications in two weeks. In continuance of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment’s action plan and $20 million commitment to racial equity, the 76ers Buy Black program was developed to promote local, Black-owned businesses and provide entrepreneurs with expert marketing consultation, advertising value, and additional tools to succeed. Selected businesses will become an official team partner for the 2021-2022 season and will be promoted and marketed across 76ers channels.

Trey Brown, the 15-year-old founder of SPERGO, a 2020 76ers Buy Black recipient and recent winner on ABC’s Shark Tank, rang the ceremonial bell on Monday, Nov. 29, to open the 76ers game vs. the Orlando Magic and initiate the opening of the 2021 Buy Black application process.

“Last year was an amazing start to the 76ers Buy Black program; not only were we able to partner with two outstanding local businesses in SPERGO and Girl Contracting, but the program also introduced us to multiple local businesses with whom we have since been able to support, partner and develop relationships,” said Philadelphia 76ers Chief Diversity and Impact Officer David Gould. “As we seek to use our business to promote more equity in our communities, we’re excited to discover and work with our next Buy Black partners to amplify their brand, tell their story to our fanbase, and support the success of their business.”

In Feb. 2020, the 76ers announced the selection of SPERGO, a Philadelphia-based designer apparel brand and Girl Contracting, Inc., a female-managed construction and real estate development company, as the inaugural recipients of its Buy Black program.

“Being the 76ers Buy Black Partner has helped SPERGO reach unimaginable heights, and appeal to a wider audience,” said SPERGO Founder Trey Brown. “This partnership has helped us take our first step into the sports world, and this is only the beginning!”

“The 76ers Buy Black program widened Girl Contracting’s access in a meaningful way,” said Lynette Sutton, Girl Contracting Managing Partner. “Often our community is ‘planned for, versus planned with.’ Since this program commenced, we are increasingly part of the design, build and planning meetings as opposed to just being hired for the build. We appreciate the Sixers’ shared commitment to long-lasting impact.”

Once onboarded as an official partner of the Philadelphia 76ers, the local businesses will be led by the 76ers Partnership Activation team in identifying their key performance indicators and building a customized marketing strategy to be executed utilizing 76ers platforms and resources designed to help grow and sustain their businesses. During this process, businesses will receive expert advice and marketing assets from the Clio award-winning brand and creative teams, Emmy award-winning content team and the 76ers digital, research and award-winning analytics teams.

While the strategy for each business will be determined based on their needs, the customized plans may include amplification across 76ers platforms, including social media marketing, custom content produced by Studio 76, professionally-designed email marketing, Sixers.com website presence, in-game exposure at 76ers home games, radio and broadcast advertisements and more.